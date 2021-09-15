All Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Following the crash of the alien mothership, Fortnite lost all its "out of this world" Mythic bosses. Fortunately, the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced new Mythic bosses to replace the previous ones.

For the uninitiated, Mythic bosses are NPCs who spawn on specific locations on the map and drop Mythic weapons after being eliminated.

These Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are the only sources of Mythic weapons.

Since one boss spawns only once in a single game, these weapons become one of a kind. Therefore, players are looking to come across these bosses to obtain some of the most potent weapons in Fortnite.

Naturally, knowing where these Mythic bosses spawn will be crucial if loopers want to get their hands on Mythic weapons. Once the game starts, they can drop into the vicinity of these Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to farm enough materials and weapons to take them down.

Guide to Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 include the two Marvel anti-heroes, Venom and Carnage. Dr. Slone might also be one of the Mythic bosses in the future.

Cube Monsters

One of the best places to get Mythic weapons is through the Sideways portal, which has unique chests that might drop the Sideways Minigun or the rifle of Mythic rarity. However, getting out of this realm is extremely difficult as players have to defeat many Cube monsters.

NEW WEAPONS, STATS ARE BROKEN FOR NOW! pic.twitter.com/IuyBvEyRRM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

Cube Monsters might not qualify as Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but they certainly are guardians of Mythic weapons.

Dr. Slone

In Chapter 2 Season 7, Dr. Slone was a Mythic boss who dropped her own Mythic Pulse Rifle. It was unarguably one of the best weapons in the previous season.

Fortunately, loopers will see yet another piece of Mythic IO tech as Epic Games will soon add Dr. Slone as a Mythic boss in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

slones burst ar pic.twitter.com/CyY7suAGRN — Fortnite leaks (@leaksFortnite13) September 13, 2021

The IO boss will drop the Slone's Burst Assault Rifle weapon. Given the stats of this weapon, it certainly seems like it's going to be a game-changer, allowing gamers to deal severe damage in long-range fights.

Venom and Carnage

These Marvel anti-heroes will appear as Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and drop the Venom Symbiote Mythic weapon and the Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon. Users will be able to grab and pull enemies using these Mythic weapons while also dealing some serious damage.

The Carnage Mythic boss in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The locations of the Carnage and Venom Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are still unknown and will be revealed later.

