How to get the new Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has arrived with a stunning Carnage skin and players around the world are eager to unlock it quickly. Just like Venom, Carnage also has Mythic abilities that further add to the outfit's value in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Carnage is luckily a Battle Pass skin, and players have plenty of time to level up and unlock it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Carnage Skin: Unlock criteria, level requirements, and more

Carnage skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite introduced Battle Stars, which is a new mechanic to purchase exciting rewards from the Battle Pass. This will continue in the current season as well, and players will have to unlock the 10 Battle Pass pages to get to Carnage.

The Carnage skin is available on page 10 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, and costs 9 Battle Stars. Accordingly, players can unlock the skin in two ways:

Reach Level 90 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Claim 90 rewards on pages 1-9 of the Battle Pass

Leveling up in Fortnite is a straightforward task that can be accomplished by completing weekly challenges and playing a lot of matches.

On the flip side, players must manage their Battle Stars well to unlock the Carnage skin quickly. Five Battle Stars are earned every time they level up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and each Battle Page contains ten rewards.

Carnage was teased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 teaser trailer as well (Image via Epic Games)

Based on their rarity, the cost of these rewards ranges between 3-20 stars. Hence, players must choose wisely when redeeming rewards from a Battle Page if they plan to get Carnage.

Is Naruto not coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Leakers seemed confident that Naruto would arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as a Battle Pass skin. To everyone's surprise, there was no mention of a Naruto crossover in the trailers for this season's story or Battle Pass.

Having said that, Epic Games' CCO Donald Mustard has confirmed that the Naruto skin will be a part of Chapter 2 Season 8, eventually.

According to @qCandywing who met Donald Mustard IRL;



- Naruto is confirmed for Chapter 2 - Season 8

- Naruto is confirmed for Chapter 2 - Season 8

- Trespasser Elite is a timed-exclusive (as I said before)

Instead of the Battle Pass, players will be able to access the Naruto skin via the Item Shop later in the season. The anime character is also expected to have an explosive Kunai weapon.

Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the map, players seem to love the newly introduced content in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Operation: Sky Fire has also fetched positive reviews, and Epic Games would love to continue the momentum with the upcoming updates.

