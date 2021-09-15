Full list of all weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A new season in Fortnite has introduced a new arsenal. From common to mythic, all weapon tiers have new additions. Several weapons have been vaulted, while others have been brought out of the vault to bring a shift in the weapon meta.

Players now have a variety of weapons to choose from. They can either select a trusted loadout from the older weapons or learn how to bring their enemies to their knees using the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons lack the much-loved Tactical Shotgun and the Heavy AR. The Silenced SMG and the Hand Cannon a.k.a Desert Eagle, have also been sent back to the vault. Epic Games has added the Burst and Lever-action rifles to fill the void with all these weapons gone.

All the weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a variety of weapons to offer to players. They can either be found in random loot drops, supply drops, sideways portals, or from NPCs. The number of weapons will only increase in the future if Epic decides to add new Mythic weapons or unvault a few.

Primary weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

SMGs:

Standard SMG Combat SMG Rapid Fire SMG

Assault Rifles:

Standard AR Burst AR Suppressed AR Lever-Action rifle Combat AR

Shotguns:

Pump Shotgun Lever-Action Shotgun Charge Shotgun

Sniper Rifle:

Standard Sniper Rifle Automatic Sniper Rifle

Pistols:

Standard Pistol Flint-Knock Pistol

When servers go up; you'll be able to craft the following items:



- Sideways Minigun

- Sideways Rifle

- Charge Shotgun

- Suppressed Assault Rifle

- Rapid Fire SMG



The following items have support for crafting but aren't enabled:



- Sideways Scythe

- All of the Snipers — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

Mythic and Sideways weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Sideways Weapons:

Sideways Lightblade Sideways Minigun Sideways Rifle

Mythic Weapons:

Venom Symbiote Carnage Symbiote Slone's Bust AR

Best Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players are already familiar with how the standard Fortnite weapons work, with the Scar and the Rapid Fire SMG being the go-to primary weapons. Players who like to take up long-range fights might also prefer the sniper rifle for one of their slots.

Ultimately, with Dr. Slone's Bust AR and all the Sideways and Mythic weapons, the weapon meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is definitely going to be diverse.

