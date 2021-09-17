How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: XP Quests, Punchcards, and more

Epic Games increased the amount of XP required to finish the Fortnite Battle Pass in Chapter 2 Season 8. The change certainly has a lot of players panicking, who like to take their sweet time in finishing the battle pass.

Fortunately, there are various methods that players can use to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The new season doesn't feature weekly or daily challenges anymore. This certainly limits how players can grind XP to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, players now have NPC Punchcards that will offer players a lot of XP.

Since players now have to gather 7.7 million XP to max out their Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass, they need to start grinding as soon as possible. While grinding, it is recommended that players use as many tricks as possible so that they don't have to spend all their time playing the battle royale game.

Tips and tricks to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The most obvious way of gaining XP in Fortnite is through playing as many games as possible. Placement points, eliminations, and victory royales help players level up quickly as long-lasting games offer a high amount of XP.

Searching chests, ammo crates, supply drops, etc., also offer XP to players. Therefore, while playing a game, players should make sure to search as many of these as possible to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Punchcards

Instead of daily and weekly challenges, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 now has daily and weekly punchcards that offer a significant amount of XP. The three daily Punchcards offer 17,000 XP each, and three weekly ones offer 65,000 XP each.

Apart from these, players can also activate NPC Punchcards that offer 12,000-20,000 XP depending on the challenge. Clearly, punchcards in Fortnite are the fastest way to level up in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Impostor and Creative Mode

Another way to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is by playing the Impostor mode or Creative mode. These modes offer XP based on the amount of time players spend in these game modes, and a few hours of playing the Creative mode in a single day can offer a maximum of 170,000+ XP.

If players cannot spend as much time playing full games or are bored of the battle royale gameplay, they can hop into the Impostors mode or Creative mode and level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

