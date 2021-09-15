Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Quests & Punchcards system explained

Quests and Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are new challenges for players to get massive amounts of XP. Veterans must remember the old Punchcard system during Chapter 2 Season 3, and Season 4, where they could complete a series of challenges to earn XP.

However, the mechanic has now arrived in the form of Daily, Weekly, and Character challenges.

Here's how the new Quests and Punchcards system works in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and helps players get rewards such as XP and Gold Bars.

Daily & Weekly Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Daily and Weekly Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 change every day and week, respectively. It is worth noting that these quests are randomly assigned to players.

Some common examples of Daily Quests include:

Complete quests from Baba Yaga

Complete Uncommon or better quests

Some common examples of Weekly Quests include:

Place top 10 with friends (five times)

Complete a Daily Punchcard

Weekly and Daily Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Completing each Daily Punchcard gives 17K XP, while finishing the Weekly Punchcards gives 65K XP each. Players get three new Daily and Weekly Punchcards every day and week, respectively.

Character Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Character Punchcards are unique quests introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. From Fabio Sparklemane to Scuba Jonesy, 17 new characters have arrived in the latest season with their questlines.

To activate a Character Punchcard, players must click on the desired character from the Quest menu and choose the 'Pin location to map' option. After that, they can interact with the NPC on the map and click on the exclamation mark to accept their quest. The questline is automatically added to the 'Quests' tab.

Character Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

For example, to activate the Fabio Sparklemane party questline, players must visit Fabio Sparklemane at Misty Meadows.

Each character punchcard has questlines that comprise five stages. Completing each stage gives the player 12K, 14K, 16K, 18K, and 20K XP, respectively.

While playing Solo, players can take four quests at a time. Playing in parties is a better option as it lets them handle five quests together.

How to cancel Character Punchcard quests

As mentioned above, players can only accept four to five quests depending on the game modes. Hence, Fortnite has added a cancel option through which players can remove as well as replace quests.

To cancel a quest, players need to click on it and choose the 'x' button on the top-right corner. This will remove the quest from the tab, and they can replace it with another one.

Also Read

Even though the purpose of the Punchcards and Quests system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is handing out XP, it is different from the quests system in Chapter 2 Season 7. Having said that, questline challenges are relatively easy to grind, and players can complete them to level up the Battle Pass and unlock a wide range of rewards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar