What is a Jump Pad in Fortnite Season 8 and where to find one

The map in Fortnite Season 8 is changing significantly as the cubes make their move. Clearly, this means that players can expect new elements across the island, including the Jump Pads and the Jump vents.

There are new in-game challenges that involve these new elements. Therefore, players who are new to the game are curious to know where they can find a Jump Pad in Fortnite Season 8.

Jump Pads in Fortnite Season 8 are similar to the traps from previous seasons. However, instead of being able to carry them with themselves, players will find them placed at specific locations on the map.

Fortnite Season 8 Jump Pad locations

Following the theme of the season, Jump Pads are a piece of IO technology. Therefore, in order to locate the pads, players will have to head to IO bases.

Fortnite Jump Pad locations in Season 8 marked in yellow (Image via Epic Games)

Jump Pads are critical to completing Wrath's questline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Fortnite Season 8 Jump Pad challenge requires players to hop onto the pad and travel 100 meters. Players can also do the same thing with the Jump Vents to complete the challenge.

One of the confirmed IO bases is located in Stealthy Stronghold. Even though Stealthy isn't a named location on the map, it is extremely easy to locate. Once players reach the IO base above Pleasant Park, they will need to head east to the location shown in the above map.

There are several other Jump Pads in Fortnite Season 8 located at other IO bases, and players can find them on the map.

How to complete the Fortnite Jump Pad challenge in Season 8

Once players find the Jump Pads located at any of the IO bases, they should put a marker at a location that is at least 100 meters away. Once they hit the Jump Pad, players must manage their speed and travel distance to cross at least a hundred meters worth of distance.

The same process can be applied when using Jump Vents in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

