Where is Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players have seen the Fortnite map change significantly over the past few seasons. Several locations have disappeared, a few new ones have been added, and some have just lost their name tags. Stealthy Stronghold was one of the few unfortunate locations that were previously a named POI, but Season 8 removed the name.

Stealthy Stronghold location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Stealthy Stronghold location is still around on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. In fact, veterans of the battle royale game can spot Stealthy Stonghold on the map quickly. All they have to do is take on a good look at the northwestern end of the map, and the octagonal structure would be staring right at them.

Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

For those wondering where Stealthy Stronghold is in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the answer is right above Pleasant Park. There is a burnt biome for the Sideways portal to the west of Pleasant. Stealthy Stronghold is right on top of this biome.

Guide to Stealthy Stronghold location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Stealthy Stronghold could be a good starter location for dropping into the island. Players who do not prefer to drop into hot and popular areas can use Stealthy as a perfect hideout for a slower game.

Apart from being a perfect place to loot and farm for materials, Stealthy Stronghold is certainly going to have several challenges and quests. Therefore, knowing where Stealthy Stronghold is in Fortnite is going to help players locate it easily if they ever need to find it for a challenge.

Is there a challenge to be completed in Stealthy Stronghold?

The changes in the map would have barely been noticeable if it were not for certain Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 challenges. One of them is related to the customizable Toona Fish skin from the current battle pass.

In order to get the various styles for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass Toona Fish skin, players need to find the Rainbow Ink and different Colored Bottles. The Leafy Green Colored Bottle can be found in Stealthy Stronghold.

