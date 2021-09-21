When do Arena points reset in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The closest thing to a ranked game mode Fortnite has is the Arena. Every season, players play in the arena and earn points to rank up. To keep the competition fresh, Epic Games keeps on refreshing the Arena points every time a new season arrives.

Unfortunately, fans were left confused when the Arena points did not reset after the arrival of the current season. Players who were planning to grind their way to the top once the new season started are wondering as to when do the Arena points reset in Fortnite Season 8.

Usually, Arena points reset ahead of a new season arriving. However, this isn't the case with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Fortunately, several leaks have confirmed when arena points will be reset in Fortnite Season 8. In fact, the Arena points reset date isn't that far away.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Arena points reset in a week

According to leaks from HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and several other leakers, Arena points will reset in Fortnite Season 8 on September 28. This leaves players with a week to practice their building and aiming before the new Arena season starts. Ultimately, every player will start with a clean slate of points.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Arena Hype will carry over from Season 7 and will reset on September 28. Arena Hype will carry over from Season 7 and will reset on September 28.

Arena Hype carries over from Chapter 2 Season 7, giving some of the top-ranked players the opportunity to finish at #1. Competition among the highest-ranked Fortnite players is neck-to-neck, which means anyone can end up at the top. Meanwhile, others can wait till their turn arrives to climb the ranks.

Fortnite's 4th birthday will bring a new Arena season

Fortnite will turn four years old later this month, with Epic Games introducing a lot of festivities on September 26th. It seems like the developers took the liberty of extending the current season as a return gift to all the players who have supported the battle royale game.

Ahead of Fortnite's 4th anniversary, a major patch will arrive, which might also be the answer to when the Arena points will reset in Fortnite Season 8. So the coming week is going to be a blast for not only those ready to grind out the new season of Fortnite Arena, but also every other player.

Edited by Rohit Mishra