When do Arena points reset in Fortnite Season 7?

Playing Fortnite Arena in Chapter 2 Season 7 was undoubtedly the first step in the right direction for many aspiring pro players. By gaining a massive amount of Hype (Area points), players could reach higher leagues and get opportunities to play in cash prize tournaments.

With every season, the Hype gained by Fortnite players resets. Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and players around the world should buckle up for another Hype reset.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Arena points will reset in late September

iFireMonkey, a prominent Fortnite leaker, has confirmed that the Arena points for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will reset on September 28.

Arena Hype will carry over from Season 7 and will reset on September 28. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 8, 2021

If this turns out to be true, the Hype points won't reset for the first two weeks of Chapter 2 Season 8. The developers might use this time to study the community's feedback on the new abilities, weapons and meta changes in the season.

Even in Chapter 2 Season 7, UFOs, IO Guards and Recon Scanners were quickly removed from Arena when players claimed that they were overpowered.

This is undoubtedly a great strategy to mark the difference between standard and Arena gameplay. During normal games, players can focus on having fun with unusual weapons and items. On the flip side, Arena mode primarily emphasizes improving the skill set and strategy building of players.

Having said that, many Fortnite players do not like the pre-season and wish to grind Arena mode as soon as the new season drops.

When will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release?

Up until now, it was almost confirmed that Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will be released on September 13. However, following the latest announcement regarding the Hype points reset, players feel that the new season will arrive on September 14, and the pre-season will continue for exactly two weeks.

The Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 7 will end on September 12, and even Operation: Sky Fire will go live on the same date. Hence, it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to bring in the new season on September 13.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will have a Naruto Crossover skin (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players have sky-scraping expectations for Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite. The current alien invasion-themed season has been a huge hit and the upcoming season will arrive with many unexpected crossovers and themes.

