Where is the Fortnite Shrinking Chair located?

The shrinking chair is currently one of the most intriguing and mysterious landmarks in Fortnite, as players try and figure out what its behavior could signify.

Players started noticing that this inexplicable chair in the middle of nowhere kept shrinking after every update of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It blew up in the Fortnite community earlier last month as more players started tweeting about the shrinking chair. Not to mention that it encourages a number of whacky theories.

What if the chair isn't shrinking, what if everything around it (island, UFO, people) are getting bigger — The Ultra Jaff (@37Jaff) August 2, 2021

How does the Fortnite Shrinking Chair look now?

The chair is not actually called the Shrinking Chair but the Lonely Recliner. It is nearly impossible to find, as over the past updates, the chair has shrunk to a ridiculous size. However, the chair is really detailed and has a teddy bear, which seems to be observing the stars through a tiny telescope.

Location

Players can find the Shrinking Chair in Fortnite somewhere between Corny Complex and Dirty Docks, toward the north of Retail Row.

Speculation

Before delving into this, here is the chronology of updates in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 over which the chair has shrunk:

Lonely Recliner added in v11.00

Shrinking begins in v16.40, ammo box appears

Shrinking continues in v16.50

Chair is now smaller than ammo box in v17.00

Chair gets even smaller in v17.10

The Chair shrinks further in v17.20

It reaches the smallest size in v17.30

A teddy bear sits on the chair in v17.40

However, in the 17.40 update in Fortnite, the chair has increased in size. This has obviously taken players by storm, and there is currently a lot of speculation regarding this.

Soon, Billys plan for world domination will go into affect.



What is it Billy seeks?

What is Billy looking at?

Who knows. pic.twitter.com/dobW7N5yc5 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

If the prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey is not joking, then it could be a possibility that this chair will suddenly keep growing until it looks gigantic and sinister.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the chair getting shrunk was a phenomenon caused by the presence of aliens in Fortnite. Now that they are leaving by the end of this season, the shrinking chair is slowly going back to its original size.

