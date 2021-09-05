Fortnite x StreamElements: How to register and earn a free skin and other rewards in Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite and StreamElements have joined forces to bring some exciting free rewards. This includes the free Trespasser Elite skin that players can avail of before Operation: Sky Fire begins.

The season finale for Chapter 2, Season 7, will be live on September 12, and players can earn a brand-new outfit to show off during the event. They have to register themselves with StreamElements, and here's the procedure to do so.

Earn the free Fortnite rewards by streaming with StreamElements

StreamElements is popular for offering overlays to streamers across Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms

To get the rewards, players have to stream for 10 hours using a downloadable overlay asset by StreamElements. The overlay can be easily downloaded by clicking on the assets button.

Streamers must ensure that the countdown clock for Operation: Sky Fire is visible on their streams.

A countdown timer for Operation: Sky Fire in Fortnite (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Another important detail in the Fortnite x StreamElements crossover is the number of concurrent viewers. Streamers should have a 10 hour+ stream time with 5+ concurrent viewers.

If someone cannot have five viewers consistently, they can always use multiple devices such as a console, tablet, and mobiles to watch their stream.

Stream Elements has a new challenge to unlock the trespasser elite skin for completely free! Expect it to release soon for all players! #Fortnite



Pics @qCandywing pic.twitter.com/sMc6Gj8dLK — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) September 3, 2021

The Fortnite x StreamElements crossover will be available to players soon. As a reward, they can get a Personal-game code that will help them unlock the Trespasser Elite skin for free.

The Trespasser Elite skin in Fortnite

The Trespasser Elite is easily one of the most iconic Fortnite skins ever, and getting it for free will be a delight for players.

The skin primarily has a black theme and radiates pink and purple energy. It also has a shiny texture that stands out during games.

Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin (Image via Fortnite)

The Trespasser Elite skin will also arrive in the Item Shop after the Fortnite x StreamElements crossover. However, the price and exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Some prominent streamers have already received the Trespasser Elite skin:

Getting the Trespasser Elite skin for free before Operation: Sky Fire will certainly be like icing on the cake. Moreover, Chapter 2, Season 7, will end in a few days, and now might be the ideal time for players to collect all the free rewards and Alien Artifacts.

Edited by Srijan Sen