Every confirmed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak: Naruto skin, New locations, Live concerts and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks have revealed a great deal of information regarding the upcoming season. The ongoing alien-themed season will end on September 12, and the entire community is anxiously waiting for Epic to release the next season.

Data miners are at work, extracting bits and pieces of information regarding the new season. As of now, several significant details have been uncovered. Gamers are quite curious to know what the new season holds for them.

This article will discuss all the details that have been leaked to the public regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto confirmed by Epic hotshot

The speculation began with rumors of Naruto coming to the Battle Royale segment as a skin. While Epic is quite popular for its collaboration policies, these rumors have bamboozled gamers beyond measure.

Apparently, the Naruto collaboration was expected to happen back in Fortnite Season 5, as revealed by the leaked documents during the Epic v Apple trials. However, the project got sidelined due to some issues.

The emergence of the rumor was pretty hard to understand, and most gamers turned deaf to this speculation. However, the leaks kept getting stronger each day and gamers were coming around to the fact that Naruto collaboration could be a possibility in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

Donald Mustard recently shot up in the limelight following a small incident. The Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games confirmed that Naruto will be featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Potential map changes

It was reported that some of the popular POIs on the map will be destroyed. The alien forces and the IO will face each other in the ultimate battle and the giant mothership will crash onto the island.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

The in-game files explicitly mention Dirty Docks and Misty Meadows as the two locations to be destroyed towards the end of this season.

It has been reported that Epic will introduce new POIs for gamers to explore in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Data miners have revealed that a Pyramid POI could appear next season.

Lady Gaga concert could be coming soon

The Epic v Apple lawsuit leaked several files that spoke of Fortnite's probable collaborations in the future. The documents also revealed Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's collaboration.

Gamers were fortunate enough to get hold of Ariana Grande's event in Fortnite Season 7. However, Gaga was nowhere to be seen. It was speculated that she would arrive in the next season.

A recent leak has revealed that Epic is planning to bring out a collaboration around a female artist. While the easy guess would've been Lady Gaga, to everyone's surprise it is the wrong answer.

Upcoming Female collab and its not Lady Gaga — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 7, 2021

Ever since the news was revealed, gamers have been trying to figure out who it could be. Epic has certainly forced the community to put on their thinking hats, however, without any official announcement, it is quite difficult to confirm who will feature in the collaboration.

With only a few days left for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to drop, gamers are having a tough time containing their excitement. However, they must hold their patience as new leaks might come out revealing further information regarding the upcoming season.

