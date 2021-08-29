Fortnite Naruto leak: Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin details leaks ahead of time

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just around the corner, and the arrival of Naruto as a Battle Pass skin seems inevitable.

For the past few weeks, speculation regarding the arrival of the popular anime character has been rising significantly. Several leaks and spoilers regarding the upcoming Battle Pass have been revealed. However, gamers were eager to know whether Naruto skin is a confirmed cosmetic.

The recent leak has revealed more details about Fortnite Season 8 and the upcoming Naruto collaboration.

Fortnite: Data miner reveals Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass tiers

Each season's Battle Pass consists of several cosmetics that can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers. Gamers who purchase the Battle Pass make it a point to unlock all the skins before the season gets over.

The cosmetic rewards are divided into several tiers, and gamers need to grind XP and rank up to own them.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

A popular Fortnite data miner recently revealed that Naruto would be a part of Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin and placed in Tier 1. Therefore, gamers who buy the Battle Pass next season will automatically get hold of the coveted skin.

Data miners also reported that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 would also see the "Queen" introduced as a new character. It has been reported that the "Queen" will most probably be the ultimate cosmetics of Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass and will be placed in Tier 100.

Gamers were also eager to know whether the Foundation who escaped the island will return as Battle Pass skin. Unfortunately, the popular character won't be making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

I received a Dm, the other today, about The Foundation…



The Foundation, will NOT be part of the season 8 Battle pass, But We will see Naruto as the Tier 1 skin, and the “Queen” will be the tire 100 skin..



This isn’t Yet confirmed to be real (1/2) — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) August 22, 2021

No official sources have confirmed the information that has been revealed. Gamers should note that Epic can make the necessary changes to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

A few weeks ago, it was confirmed by several sources that Epic had received the rights to Naruto. It can be stated with assurance that the popular anime character will appear in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. However, the particulars may differ from that of the leaks that are going around on the internet.

