Fortnite Season 8 Naruto skin: Everything we know so far

Ever since plans for a Fortnite Naruto skin were leaked in early May of 2021, loopers have been ecstatic about the possibility of the ninja coming to the game. Although Epic Games hasn't made an official statement yet, speculation regarding the same has been floating about ever since.

Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet 😳 (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/FpVVXn1LIt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

The lawsuit leaks may not have provided much information, but the very notion that Naruto was planned for release gave many loopers hope that the skin would indeed be coming to Fortnite.

Toward the end of July and beginning of August, an enigmatic Reddit insider disclosed a few major leaks, which indeed came true. Among them was the information that Epic Games had successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and may implement it in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

With the current season ending in just over a fortnight, players will have to bite their tongues and cross their fingers in anticipation of the skin. But before any of that can happen, the real question to be asked here is: Why are some Fortnite players so eager for a Naruto skin?

Why are some Fortnite players eager to have the Naruto skin in-game?

The Naruto anime series is just as popular today as it was when it first aired on 3 October 2002. After more than a total of 700 episodes combined in both the series, it's clear why it has a cult following, which extends even into the world of gaming.

Given that Naruto was even featured as one of the playable characters in Jump Force, it's no surprise that Fortnite fans have been hounding away at Epic Games to give them a Naruto skin of their own. While the character may not retain his power in-game, his mere presence is enough to inspire teammates.

This is not a drill. Naruto Run is in the item shop, use code squatingdog to have as much fun as we are! I will become Hokage! #narutorun #fortnitebr @FortniteGame #dogsquad pic.twitter.com/7mRorVlQze — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) September 22, 2019

Furthermore, the fact that the "Naruto Run" was added to the game as the "Full Tilt" emote during Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 10 provides all the more reason for the Naruto skin to be introduced in the game.

While the Reddit insider's information has been accurate in the past, it's left to be seen if the future can be predicted as well. Hopefully, by the first week of September, leakers will have some concrete evidence of the new Battle Pass and skins coming with it.

i will never not tweet about this naruto loop pic.twitter.com/NQvRHmhPJQ — kaleil (@narutohive) August 26, 2021

