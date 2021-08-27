Could Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 get a Spiderman skin? Everything we know so far

It's no secret that Fortnite loves collaboration. Starting with the Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy and even Thanos himself. These skins are not just good for business but for the community, who love to cosplay.

With the current season wrapping up and coming to an end, the debate rages on who the next huge big superhero or villain is next to Fortnite metaverse. While the answer is unclear, loopers' senses seem to be tingling.

Spiderman: Into the Fortnite Metaverse

While it's just speculation and whispered rumors at this point, many fans believe that the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will soon be swinging into Fortnite.

While it would indeed make a lot of sense for Epic Games to add Spiderman, obtaining the rights to the skin may become an issue. Given that the character and the storyline have been juggling back and forth between Sony and Marvel, Epic Games may have another Samus Aran situation.

My opinion is that Fortnite have always needed a Spiderman skin you know what needs to be done @DonaldMustard on behalf of the Fortnite community make this happen please. pic.twitter.com/NBcUUYLkN6 — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) August 24, 2021

Nonetheless, given that Shang-Chi is speculated to enter the Fortnite metaverse on September 2nd, 2021, while Carnage is rumored to have joined by the end of the year as well, who's to say? If Spider-Man won't make an appearance sometime during Fortnite Season 8.

Given that on this day, a year ago, Avengers, alongside X-Men, made their way into the game to stop Galactus and save all of reality, it's not impossible to imagine more characters such as Shag-Chi, Spiderman, The Eternals, and perhaps even Doctor Strange coming to Fortnite soon.

Sadly, without leaks from verified sources and Epic Games being tight-lipped, loopers will have to wait for better information to come by before getting a clearer picture of the situation.

Like most superhero collaborations off late, if the skin doesn't arrive in-game before the movie does, the chances of it happening are low. Since these skins are for promotion and sales initially, releasing them after the movie makes little to no sense, as the hype train has already begun to slow down.

Small disclaimer: I have no clue if this will happen, but considering both epic and sony’s backgrounds, probably gonna happen — Bzeebs (@bzeebs) August 24, 2021

With that being said, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 16th, 2021. If the collaboration occurs, loopers should be seeing leaks make the front page on Fortnite Twitter by the start of the second week of December.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

