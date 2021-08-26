Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite: Release date, how to redeem, and other details

The original Marvel x Fortnite crossover was a massive success in the battle royale game. Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered a new phase of heroes including the likes of Shang Chi, Eternals, Blade, and many others. Fortunately, Epic Games is planning to bring them over to Fortnite so that fans can play as these heroes.

The first of these skins arriving in Fortnite is Shang-Chi. The Asian superhero is going to be played by Simu Liu in the Marvel movie releasing on September 2. There are rumors that along with the official release, a Shang-Chi bundle will also be available in Fortnite.

There are no official updates on the collaboration, however, a Fortnite leaker mentioned the arrival of a Shang-Chi Fortnite skin on the official subreddit. This was also shared by HYPEX, another popular Fortnite leaker, which certainly gives some credability to the leaks.

Release date and other details for Shang-Chi Fortnite skin

Ever since the leaks surrounding the Shang-Chi Fortnite skin have surfaced, players have been excited to see a character outfit inspired by the superhero from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The fact that it will be modeled after Simu Liu will make it one of the very few Asian skins in Fortnite.

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Shang-Chi skin will be released on September 2, right when the movie officially releases in theaters. Once again, these are just speculations, but players think is the best time to introduce a crossover since the hype around the character would be the most, and it could also be used to promote the movie.

The insider leaker posted more info on r/FortniteLeaks, this time he revealed a Shang-Chi collab & event countdown date 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwlh7Zy3Dp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2021

Shang-Chi Fortnite bundle and a possible LTM

The leaks reveal that the Shang-Chi Fortnite skin will be a part of a bundle. This means that we can also see movie-themed harvesting tools, backbling, gliders, and emotes.

The last Marvel collaboration was with The Guardians of the Galaxy characters, and it also featured a Gamora Cup. It is possible that there might be a Shang-Chi Cup as well for fans to win free rewards before it arrives in the item shop.

