Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Alternate Dimension map, 'SkyFire' live event, Shang-Chi skin and more

Fortnite is all set to release a new season and players around the world have great expectations. The ongoing alien invasion-themed season has been a massive hit, and Epic Games will most likely end it with a spectacular live event.

Naturally, Chapter 2 - Season 8 will have a brand new theme, POIs and skins. Leaks have suggested that crossovers will continue in the upcoming season. The new season will also introduce new gameplay mechanics inspired by Stranger Things and an Egyptian theme that may be visible on the map.

Here are some prominent leaks that have contributed to the hype surrounding Chapter 2 - Season 8.

Fortnite to have an alternate dimension in Chapter 2 Season 8

It is worth noting that Chapter 2 - Season 8 will be live during Halloween, which is always a grand occasion in Fortnite. From the looks of it, Epic Games will be adding a new mechanic called 'The Sideways' to make things spookier than ever.

The Sideways mechanic seems inspired by 'The Upside Down' in Stranger Things. It will act as a portal for monsters to enter the Fortnite universe and will even feature loot tiers.

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

In the most recent leaks, HYPEX confirmed that The Sideways will be an alternate dimension on the Fortnite map in Chapter 2 - Season 8.

The insider leaker posted more info on r/FortniteLeaks, this time he revealed a Shang-Chi collab & event countdown date 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwlh7Zy3Dp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2021

What to expect from the 'Skyfire' live event

Before Chapter 2 - Season 8 begins, it is possible that Epic Games will host an iconic live event for players.

As per the leaks, an event codenamed 'Skyfire' will soon have a countdown. Interestingly, Skyfire is the codename for the alien Mothership in Fortnite, which is currently abducting POIs.

Abductors and the Mothership in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Other leaks further strengthen the theory that the Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event will showcase the Mothership. Apparently, the next POI to be abducted will be Corny Complex.

However, Dr. Slone and the IO have been preparing a bomb beneath the surface. Hence, the Mothership will abduct the POI together with the bomb, which will lead to a massive explosion.

FortTory believes the explosive device is called the CounterMeasure bomb.

It all makes sense.



So the next POI to be abducted will most likely be Corny Complex. What is the IO, Dr Slone, building there underground?



Thats right, The CounterMeasure Bomb!



The Mothership will abduct the POI with the bomb included. pic.twitter.com/eBPtGBtJxL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

SEASON FINALE EVENT LEAK:



There will be an explosion — 🤍Ghost VS Shadow🖤 (@GhostShadowFNBR) August 24, 2021

All in all, it seems like the upcoming live event will revolve around the Mothership. Dr. Slone and the IO will be able to detonate the UFO and perhaps stop the ongoing alien invasion. This could even explain why a rumored POI in Chapter 2 - Season 8 is called Crash Site.

Welp guess Imma leak Season 8 got nothing else to do

1. POI a Crash Site where the Mothership crashed into the map

2. POI a Pyramid

3. POI a place with multiple cubes(kinda reminds me of the chapter 1 cube places) #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteSeason8 — menoXD (@menoXD3) August 22, 2021

Shang-Chi skin to mark another Marvel–Fortnite crossover

Ever since Chapter 2 - Season 4, Marvel and Fortnite have been constantly collaborating for new skins and events.

The latest addition to the Marvel crossover skins in Fortnite will be Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a new superhero movie from Marvel Studios.

Fans worldwide love the movie and it is safe to assume that players in Fortnite will also happily spend their V-Bucks on the crossover skin.

Shang-Chi is coming to Fortnite (Image via Marvel)

Lastly, players can expect to finally witness Kevin the Cube in Fortnite with Chapter 2 - Season 8. After months of anticipation, Kevin will return to the game not only as a POI but a skin as well.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Leaks have claimed that a new 'Cubes' POI will be available on the Chapter 2 - Season 8 map, and a Kevin Couture skin is also in the works.

Some names/codenames of upcoming skins from the survey (I might be wrong on the last one)



- Dark Drift

- Kevin Couture (+ Pickaxe, Backbling, Glider & Wrap)

- Cyber Runner

- Hacker pic.twitter.com/MNjPC28O0O — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Epic Games certainly appears keen to continue the momentum Fortnite has gained from the success of Chapter 2 - Season 7. Chapter 2 - Season 8 looks even better with the potential Naruto skin in the Battle Pass, Ancient Egypt theme and much more.

