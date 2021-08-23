Fortnite could soon get a skin that players "can't see"

Over the years, Fortnite has added hundreds of skins. Some are loved by the community, while others have faded into oblivion. Irrespective of this, players can find every manner of skin in the game to suit their style, personality and individuality.

Now, for the first time in the game, loopers could soon get a skin that they won't be able to see because it's invisible. While the information available is rather sketchy as of now, leakers have managed to find a picture of the upcoming skin.

Jokes aside, according to new rumors, John Cena will be getting his very own skin in the game, but not the way in which loopers would imagine. While this cosmetic is highly unlikely to be an Icon Series skin, it's going to be a treat for Fortnite and DC fans alike.

Rumor reveals Peacemaker skin coming to Fortnite soon

According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, the Peacemaker skin will be coming to the game in the month of January during Fortnite Season 8. At the moment, this information is more of a rumor than a leak; however, it comes from a very reliable source.

The Reddit insider, who had previously leaked information on the Bloodsport collaboration before the official announcement, had also mentioned the possibility of a collaboration with Peacemaker. Now, given that Bloodsport did indeed come to the game, this rumor is also likely to turn out to be true in time.

Based on speculation, much like how Bloodsport was released prior to The Suicide Squad, if the Peacemaker skin is in development, it should also drop before the show is aired.

Furthermore, given that multiple members of Task Force X have skins in the game alongside sprays, this further increases the possibility of the rumor coming true. The only question left to ask is, will the Peacemaker skin be directly based on John Cena or will it be made to look like him?

What about John Cena?

Now, despite the Peacemaker skin possibly coming to Fortnite, what fans really want is an Icon Series skin for John Cena. The request has been doing its rounds for a while now, but it doesn't look like loopers will be getting their wishes fulfilled anytime soon.

Hopefully, in time, Epic Games will add the iconic WWE legend to Fortnite; however, until then, loopers will have to make do with enjoying him on the big screen or donning the Peacemaker skin when and if it comes to the game.

