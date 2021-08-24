Fortnite Season 7 Live event leak reveals the unfortunate fate of Misty Meadows

Fortnite has had a lot of speculation, leaks and rumors regarding big upcoming map changes. Coral Castle, Tilted Towers, an underground POI and many more have all been hinted at, leaked, rumored or teased at some point to either return or undergo some big changes.

The end of Chapter 2 Season 7 is all but confirmed to bring drastic changes to the map, with the only question remaining- where are they occurring? A new live event leak reveals the POI that will unfortunately be biting the dust, and it's Misty Meadows.

Fortnite leak reveals Misty Meadows fate

Misty Meadows has been a fan-favorite POI since its introduction in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. It was popular because it was a new location introduced after the first big map change and had buildings from a Fortnite Chapter 1 POI, Happy Hamlet. Now, according to leaks, it seems that this location won't make it to Season 8.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows MIGHT be the POI where the mothership crashes with this season's event

The POI was tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Misty Aftermath) and (Misty Remove)



/S17/AbductedPOI/Maps/Proto/S17_MistyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/V8B25hPNu2 — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) August 22, 2021

Egyptian_Leaker has uncovered files in Fortnite for an aftermath at Misty Meadows and the ultimate removal of the location. This comes after another recent leak revealed how a "populated" POI, which is apparently going to be Misty Meadows, will be destroyed.

Doctor Slone was heard, in a Fortnite audio leak, telling someone that the IO was going to force the mothership to crash in order to take it down and take it over. She lamented the fact that it was in a populated area, which will likely be Misty Meadows.

Doctor Slone & the IO have a plan to take the Mothership down, but are skeptical about its crash land on the Island... Will they find a way? 🤔



Audio by @FortTory

pic.twitter.com/fTifudBtMW — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 3, 2021

It seems that these two huge leaks will be going hand in hand. The live event, which will likely be held sometime in early September, will see the IO take over and crash land the mothership, effectively destroying Misty Meadows.

Misty Meadows is the latest subject of leaks that hint at the Season 7 live event's consequences. Image via Epic Games

What will happen in the vacated Misty Meadows location is still a big question, though some leaks that haven't made it into the game yet may give a clue.

Tilted Towers has been teased since the very beginning of Chapter 2 and the underground POI was leaked a while ago. Either one of these could make sense. Tilted Towers especially makes sense, given that the mothership had Chapter 1 locations inside it for the minigame.

