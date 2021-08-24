Fortnite Season 8 Leak has Naruto fans beyond excited for a Ninja weapon

Fortnite Season 8 is right around the corner and a ton of leaks are pouring in on all the new items that are coming to Fortnite. A document was leaked weeks ago from the Epic Games vs. Apple court battle that had Naruto among one of the characters in Fortnite.

Based on the leaks, Epic Games is currently trying to get the rights to include Naruto in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass. Some leaks suggest Epic games has already procured the rights and Naruto has been confirmed.

According to a trusted Reddit source, Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is working on implementing it to the Season 8 Battle Pass! #Fortnite



via @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/8a5mMGDSuq — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FortniteBRFeed) August 1, 2021

Naruto is a massively popular character from the anime with the same name. It has fans all across the planet, and including a Naruto skin in Fortnite will make the fanbase go crazy to add it to their collection.

Fortnite Season 7 saw the addition of Rick Sanchez and Mecha Morty from another popular animated show. The collaboration themes in Fortnite are really going all the way to the point where fans can really expect any popular character to be added to the game.

Fortnite might be adding a Kunai weapon from the anime

An anonymous leaker on Reddit dumped a lot of leaks over a month ago and almost all have come true. From the Ariana Grande event to the Suicide Squad characters coming to the game, this leaker has been amazing with these leaks.

In the same leak dump, there is a mention of a Kunai weapon coming to Fortnite, as part of the above-mentioned Naruto collaborations. It is a melee weapon and one of the prime assault techniques of the ninjas as shown in the Japanese animated show.

While there are no visual leaks to confirm the existence of this weapon, the accuracy of the leaker has got fans of the franchise excited.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

Many have categorized the weapon as "explosive", which might suggest that the upcoming ninja weapon will act more like a grenade and less like a blade. The incorporation of this new mechanic in Fortnite will surely be an interesting one to check out.

Edited by Ashish Yadav