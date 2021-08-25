Fortnite leak reveals unreleased Travis Scott emote, Marshmello pickaxes and more

Throughout its two Chapters and 17 seasons, Fortnite has released numerous items. Many of these items have come as part of the exciting collaborations that Epic Games has arranged over the years. Unfortunately, some of the items failed to see the light of day and were sent to the chopping board.

Popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey got his hands on a list of all the scrapped items from past collaborations, and it seems like fans really missed out on a lot of cool stuff. While the visuals of these items are still not available, they still sound amazing.

Most of the items on the list are from the Travis Scott and Marshmello collaborations. Both of these musicians had a concert of their own in the Battle Royale game and came with tons of free rewards as well as their own Icon Series bundles. However, certain items failed to make the final cut.

What items failed to make Fortnite collaborations?

Before getting into the Marshmello and Travis Scott collaboration, a couple more items were going to arrive in Fortnite but were never released. Epic Games planned an emote for the Ant-Man collaboration and a wrap for the Ferrari collaboration, but they never came to the game.

Some Scrapped Collab Cosmetics:



Travis Scott:

- Emote related to Jumping

- A Second Banner

- A Wrap

- 3 Variants (Unsure what they would be for)



Marshmello:

- Another Pickaxe

- A Wrap

- Variant for Both Pickaxes, the outfit, and the Glider



Ant-Man:

- Emote



Ferrari:

- Wrap



/1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 22, 2021

Marshmello

For the Marshmello collaboration, Epic Games had another pickaxe, a wrap, a variant for both pickaxes, an outfit and a glider.

Travis Scott

Fans missed out on a jumping emote, a second banner, a wrap and three variants for something still uncertain. These items were due to arrive with the Travis Scott collaboration in Fortnite.

Fishstick Deadpool, Venom glider and other unreleased Fortnite items

Apart from the two concerts, there were various other items that Epic Games had planned to introduce with the superhero collaborations. Out of these, the most exciting one seems to be the Fishstick Deadpool-themed outfit.

Deadpool:

- Fishstick Outfit themed in the Deadpool style

- Emote



Beast Boy:

- Glider



Venom:

- Contrail

- Glider



Aquaman:

- Wrap



Borderlands:

- "Bunny"

- "Grenade"



Lara Croft:

- Loading Screen



Tart Tycoon (Including this because Epic v Apple):

- Backbling



/2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 22, 2021

Marvel anti-hero Venom was also going to come with his own glider in Fortnite. A contrail with various other collaborations was also prepared to release more items. It's truly a shame that Fortnite players didn't get to see most of these items, as they would have been fantastic additions to their inventory.

