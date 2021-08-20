Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: New map, live event and more

The showdown of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is only about three weeks away, which means big things are coming. With the arrival of a new season, new leaks suggest that Epic Games is going to pull out all the big guns and end the current season with a spectacular live event.

Fortnite live events have become crucial to the storyline, and without them, the transition to a new season feels incomplete. Therefore, fans are certainly looking forward to the live event ahead of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Fortunately for them, the internet has some interesting theories that could be possible leaks for the live event.

Apart from the live event, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 will come with major map changes, including a heavily rumored pyramid POI and two more new POIs, which also hint at the theme of the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8: Mummy theme and live event

Based on recent leaks, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 will jump into ancient Egypt after the aliens leave. Previously, players had discovered pixels in the shape of a pyramid inside the Loot Lake POI. It turns out the pyramid is finally going to emerge from the water and be one of the newest map changes in the next season.

Apart from the pyramid, there will be at least two other map changes that have been leaked. There will be a location named 'Cubes', probably inspired by Kevin the Cube, who is rumored to be making a return. The third location that has been teased is called 'Crash Site', and it might certainly have to do with the remains of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event leaks

The Coral Castle POI in Fortnite is in the second stage of its abduction and will soon disappear from the map, giving way to another POI. However, after abducting Coral Castle, the Mothership will move on to Corny Complex. Unfortunately, the aliens have no idea what Dr. Slone and the IO are cooking under the complex.

The IO has been building a bomb to blow up the Mothership, and it might just be the opportunity for them to do so. The Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event might just be the alien Mothership abducting Corny Complex and the IO detonating the CounterMeasure bomb to solve the alien problem once and for all.

It all makes sense.



So the next POI to be abducted will most likely be Corny Complex. What is the IO, Dr Slone, building there underground?



Thats right, The CounterMeasure Bomb!



The Mothership will abduct the POI with the bomb included. pic.twitter.com/eBPtGBtJxL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

With all this lined up over the next few days, Fortnite fans are certainly in for a massive treat, and they can expect Chapter 2 - Season 8 to arrive with a literal bang!

Edited by Sabine Algur