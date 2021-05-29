Fortnite: Marshmello bundle returns after 2 years; is the Travis Scott skin next?

After two long years, Marshmello has made it back to the Fortnite item shop. This skin was last seen in the item shop in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7, during the Marshmello concert in the game.

Since Fortnite wasn't as popular back then as it is today, many players missed out on the chance to get their hands on this skin, making it quite rare. Now that the skin has returned, a lot of people will finally get their hands on this coveted skin. And since Marshmello returned to the Item Shop, fans are speculating if the Travis Scott skin might return.

When will the Travis Scott Fortnite skin come to the item shop?

Marshmello and Travis Scott were the first musicians to receive their own skins in Fortnite. Now that the Marshmello skin has returned to the Fortnite Item Shop, it might only be a matter of time before Travis Scott returns to the game.

The Marshmello Fortnite skin bundle is priced at 3,300 V-Bucks. It comes with the skin, a pair of pickaxes, a glider and an emote. The pickaxes are reactive to every hit that a player makes on wood, rock and metal surfaces. Even the glider plays a nice track when deployed.

Marshmello's bundle will most likely spend more than 2 days in the item shop! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2021

There's no confirmed date for the Travis Scott Fortnite skin. Fans were speculating that the skin would return sometime last month, but that didn't happen.

There are rumors of a Travis Scott concert sometime in November. So there's a chance that Epic Games will release the Travis Scott Fortnite skin either a few weeks before the concert or during the concert itself.

The Travis Scott Fortnite skin is very popular amongst players. Despite being available for a very short time, it sat very well with players. The Travis Scott Fortnite skin is so popular that a fan ended up starting a petition on Change.org in order to convince Epic Games to bring back the Travis Scott Fortnite skin. Although there is no specific date for the return of the Travis Scott Fortnite skin, fans may see the skin in the Item Shop by the end of this year.