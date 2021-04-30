Fortnite fanatic starts a petition to bring Travis Scott skin back to the Item Shop

It has been more than a year since the Travis Scott skin was last available in the Item Shop. Its absence motivated one Fortnite fan to start a petition to bring the skin back.

Fortnite Travis Scott is back 😎 pic.twitter.com/jBqaC1G956 — Boli (@bolivar_410) April 22, 2021

Last available in the Item Shop on April 27th, 2020, the Travis Scott skin could be purchased for a price of 1,500 V-Bucks and remains one of the most iconic skins in Fortnite.

Considering that the skin hasn't been available for a very long time, it is obvious that many new players who have joined Fortnite since then haven't been able to purchase the skin.

With that in mind, Joey Burr from Brookfield, Connecticut, started a petition on Change.org directed at Epic Games, Travis Scott, and Fortnite to "Bring Back the Astronomical Bundle/Travis Scott Skin into the Item Shop in Fortnite."

Fan starts petition for Travis Scott skin to return in Fortnite's Item Shop

Burr's message to Epic Games, Fortnite, and Travis Scott was simple. The Fortnite fan explained that countless players worldwide would want another chance to purchase the in-game Astronomical Bundle or even the Travis Scott skin.

Burr said,

"Dear Epic Games/Fortnite/Travis Scott, there are many Fortnite players and Travis Scott fans around the world who would like the Astronomical Bundle/Travis Scott skins to be brought back into the item shop."

He explained that many players couldn't purchase the bundle for the Travis Scott skin for various reasons like being busy with work or not being able to afford it. However, if Epic Games brought the skin back to the Item Shop in Fortnite, it would allow anyone who's missing out to grab their own copy of the iconic skin.

Burr explained that,

"Many of us weren't able to buy it due to work, being busy, not having money, etc. Please bring the Astronomical Bundle/Travis Scott Skins back as us Fortnite and Travis Scott fans would love to have them in the game again and have our chance to get them!"

Having said that, data miners have revealed that there is an excellent chance of the Astronomical Bundle making a return in the 16.30 update for Fortnite. However, it remains to be seen when the Travis Scott skin will return to the Item Shop.

Players can sign the petition by clicking on this link.