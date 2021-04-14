Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Travis Scott outfit is returning to the item shop soon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has just received an update that includes new in-game features. However, the community is focused on one Travis Scott feature that is yet to be officially announced.

Arguably one of the largest and most successful collaborations to be done within Fortnite, the Travis Scott x Fortnite collab literally shook the world as a larger-than-life version of the rapper rocked his in-game performance in April of 2020. The event received over 45 million views within the game, with Scott's YouTube video capturing the performance receiving more than 77 million on his own channel.

Con los Cosméticos actualizados de la serie de Ídolos sería muy probable ver en la tienda dentro de los próximos días algo similar a la siguiente imágen teniendo a Marshmello, Travis Scott y Mayor Lazer juntos!#EpicGames #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7zn4I2yJyX — 🏅DanielGamer🏅 (@DanielGMOFICIAL) April 13, 2021

Along with speculation that the in-game Travis Scott items may be returning soon, players have noticed that the Major Lazer and Marshmello bundles also seem to have been given a boost.

Moments ago, players within the Fortnite community discovered that the Travis Scott tab within the Item Shop has been modified. This update has loopers expecting that the Travis Scott collection could be returning soon, possibly with updates, as early as tonight.

As travis scott's shop section was modified to show on top, it could come to the item shop tonight!

(possibly along with other icon series skins)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/wxWTP96z6B — Nickname - Fortnite Leaks (@NicknameSC) April 13, 2021

The Travis Scott x Fortnite event, which included an in-game concert and exclusive rewards, was a major hit within the community. Players from around the world tuned in to Scott's special performance, even if they had never played Fortnite before.

Travis Scott Shop section got updated! We can expect it soon!#Fortnite #FortniteNews pic.twitter.com/GriI6WKIKa — FortniteNewsC3 | Leaks & News (@FortniteNewsC3) April 13, 2021

Should the Travis Scott tab be available within the Item Shop as early as tonight, loopers should be ready as the shop will refresh in less than five hours. Although Fortnite Item shop updates daily, it is difficult to determine which of the hundreds of skins and items might make an appearance in the 24 hour time period before the shop updates again to feature completely different items.

Should players be serious about adding the Travis Scott skins and items to their locker they may want to have their V-Bucks at the ready and make it a habit to check the store once a day. With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 being so full of surprises nearly every week, players can truly expect anything at this point.