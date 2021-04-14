The Fortnite community is buzzing once more with rumors of the possible arrival of an Ariana Grande Fortnite skin. This time, however, there may be some validation in the speculation.

Is an Ariana Grande Fortnite skin in the works? Here is everything we know

Fortnite character skins are, arguably, one of the most exciting aspects of the Battle Royale's gameplay. Players appreciate the opportunity to portray who they are or what they care about on the battlefield when working towards #1 Victory Royale.

One of the most recent Fortnite skins to be released is the mystical Isabelle, featuring a reactive emote which changes her outfit entirely. The skin was well-received and is already adored by many as they offer their praise to the creator of the skin, known as D3NNI on Twitter.

Late last year, D3NNI tweeted a concept that has the community hoping yet another one of their creations will come to life on the battlefield.

✨ARIANA GRANDE - FORTNITE ICON SERIES SKIN CONCEPT✨



This concept has been in the works for a while now and it’s finally complete! Tried to make this a mix of Ariana’s aesthetic but still keeping true to Fortnite’s art style.



Hope you like it! 💗 pic.twitter.com/OShmaV92cS — D3NNI ✦ (@D3NNI_yt) August 15, 2020

The concept art for the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin has Fortnite and Ariana fans equally excited on their own. However, with the source of the concept being D3NNI who now has two Fortnite skins available within the Item Shop, members of the Fortnite community genuinely expect the skin to be released sometime this year.

Although nothing has been confirmed by D3NNI or Epic Games regarding the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin, Twitter was aflutter on 1 April this year as fans attempted to trick the community into believing the skin was confirmed.

confirmation the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin is real! Congrats @DenniConcepts! pic.twitter.com/SBmHimbBDm — 🖤 eggs ♥️ (@eggsintheface) April 1, 2021

Though the confirmation is clearly a joke, players are hoping to see the concept of D3NNI's Ariana Grande Fortnite skin come to life and more. Recently, D3NNI turned their focus to the popular Fortnite streamer Pokimane. Poki just had her emote available in the Item Shop for the second time a few days ago.

D3NNI has created quite a name for themselves within the Fortnite community. With their second character skin doing so well, it is entirely likely that the concept art for an Ariana Grande Fortnite skin could become a reality and be seen on the battlefield very soon.