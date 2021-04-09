Among several new in-game features, Season 6 has brought with it many cool Fortnite skins and variants that are exclusively available in the current battle pass.

Top 5 cool Fortnite skins players can get in Season 6

#5 - Tarana (X-Tinction Armor)

Fortnite Season 6's theme is "Primal," which incorporates primitive elements like dinosaur bones in the architecture and Raptors on the battlefield. While the new Tarana skin is a neat tribute to the aesthetic of the season, the first on the list of cool Fortnite skins available in Season 6 has to be the Tarana X-Tinction variant.

Wearing a Raptor skull as part of her armor, Tarana's prehistoric appearance embodies exactly what Season 6 is all about: Survival and dinosaurs, with a little bit of mysticism. To unlock this skin, loopers must reach level 29 in the battle pass.

#4 - Cluck (Slurpy)

The Slurpy Cluck variant is next on the list. With Season 6's inclusion of Chickens, useful for either harvesting Animal Bones or leaping longer distances, the Slurpy Cluck skin earns a spot on the list of cool Fortnite skins as it pays tribute to a new in-game feature.

However, if loopers are hunting chickens, and cluck is a chick, what kind of mayhem is occurring on the battlefield?

#FortniteSeason6 weapons and skins an L imo. Except Cluck Slurpy of course pic.twitter.com/jHeyenVK7l — G_mon3yy (@NDGianfortune) March 16, 2021

#3 - Rebirth Raven

The next skin to make the cut for cool Fortnite skins available in Season 6 is one that adds to the rumors and anticipation of the appearance of the Titan Tower and other Titans. The Rebirth Raven skin variant fits well into the Season's "Primal" and mystical aesthetic. Players working to collect this skin will need to reach level 77.

Ngl rebirth Raven is one of the best skins I’ve seen on a battle pass IMO pic.twitter.com/tb27gwXR8W — TRX Tankzz (@TrxTankzz) March 16, 2021

#2 - Runic Raz

While super leveling takes an extremely dedicated and fairly skilled player, the reward of the Runic Raz skin variant speaks for itself. Featuring unique Cube-based runes and jungle-like Chromium slashes, players who make it to level 180 will be recognized for their experience in Seasons to come as they use this cool Fortnite skin.

•Runic Tarana: Level 160

•Runic Raz: Level 180

•Runic Spire Assassin: Level 200 pic.twitter.com/aXqEVtkz2t — Cuby🍁 (🎂82 days🎂) (@CubyLeaks) April 7, 2021

#1 - Golden Spire Assassin

Featured in the image below alongside the Golden Raz and Tarana variants, the Golden Spire Assassin takes the number one spot of cool Fortnite skins within Season 6.

The Golden Spire Assassin skin is only available to players who make it to level 225 in the battle pass. Not only is the design of the skin an excellent reflection of what the Primal Season stands for so far, the difficulty level of obtaining the skin provides players with a clear status indicator.

Players who take their time to super level and earn this skin are clearly invested in Fortnite, making this rewarding and cool Fortnite skin even cooler.

{Image via Epic Games}

While Fortnite has provided a long list of amazing skins, Season 6's list of cool Fortnite skins focuses on those that reflect the unique "Primal" aesthetic.