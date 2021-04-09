Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Quest: How to deal damage with Primal weapons

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has officially released the challenges for Week 4, allowing players even more opportunities to earn XP and level up through the current battle pass.

Among the current set of Weekly Challenges is a quest where players have to deal damage to opponents using a very specific weapon.

Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Quest

One of Fortnite's newest NPCs, Tarana, can be found on a new map location called Boney Burbs. With a jungle-like appearance befitting the "Primal" theme of the season, Tarana will challenge players to deal 25,000 damage points to opponents this week, specifically with a Primal weapon.

The introduction of Primal weapons to the battlefield has generally been met with a mixed response. While some players are holding on to the classic weapons of the past seasons, like Sniper Rifles, other players are excited to see new options in-game.

New leaks now suggest that Primal Weapons have been drastically nerfed. This increased the frustration that players feel regarding the vaulting of some weapons, which forced players to use the new Primal Weapons.

Fortnite: let’s make people have to do a lot of damage with primal weapons for the legendary challenge



Also Fortnite: let’s nerf the primal shotgun more then anyone thought we would — Voltronic - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FnbrVolt) April 8, 2021

Nonetheless, loopers are faced with the challenge of finding Primal weapons this week to deal enough damage to earn them 35,000 XP for the battle pass.

When dropping onto the map, Fortnite players who are looking to complete this challenge should consider landing in a place like Boney Burbs where Tarana is located.

Animal Bones are built into the decor of the location, making it easier for players to harvest them for materials needed to craft a Primal weapon out of a makeshift one.

Boney Burbs is full of Bones {Image via Benthehitman32 on YouTube}

Apart from Tarana selling the bones, there are numerous chests found in this location that are likely to provide players with a Primal weapon of some kind without crafting.

The Fortnite Primal weapons that can be used for this challenge are:

Primal Shotgun

Primal Bow (and its variations)

Primal Rifle

Primal SMG

Primal Pistol

Fortnite loopers looking to complete this challenge quickly may want to focus on using only Primal weapons on the battlefield. They can even play with teammates as players can work together to complete challenges in multiplayer modes.

Makeshift Weapons Paired with Animal Bones Make Primal Weapons {Image via Epic Games}

Fortnite Season 6 players will be receiving new Weekly Challenges every Thursday that seem to focus more on the "Primal" aspect of the season. For now, players simply need to exclusively loot for any Primal weapon and eliminate several opponents to complete this challenge.