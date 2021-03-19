Fortnite Season 6 NPC guide: Legendary weapons, upgrades, crafting materials, and prop disguises

Fortnite Season 6 was officially launched on March 16th, and players are eager to try out all the new features.

While NPCs have been featured in Fortnite for a while now, Season 6 brings several new NPCs with different abilities that have been brilliantly mapped out by Mike Dulaimi via Twitter.

NPC Breakdown:



1. NPCs that offer Exotic, Legendary, and Epic Weapons.

2. NPCs that offer Weapon Upgrades.

3. NPCs that offer Prop Disguise.

4. NPCs that offer Animal bones, and Mechanical Parts for Crafting. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ToWPxb7etq — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 18, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations & offerings

NPCs that offer Exotic, Legendary, and Epic Weapons

While there are roughly ten NPCs offering strong weapons across various map locations in Fortnite Season 6, players looking to secure these weapons at the start of each match would do well to drop near Holly Hedges.

The area between Holly Hedges and Slurpy Swamp starts a close trail of four different NPCs that can be interacted with to obtain high-level weaponry.

The first Fortnite Season 6 NPC within the space between Holly Hedges and Slurpy Swamp is Gutbomb.

Gutbomb can be found outside a Durr Burger restaurant. Should players take the time to interact with Gutbomb, the opportunity to purchase Exotic Hop Rock Dualies will become available.

Exotic Weapon available from Gutbomb {Image via Perfect Score on YouTube}

Advertisement

Not far off from Gutbomb, directly in Slurpy Swamp, is Slurp Jonesy. Upon interaction with this NPC, players are given the opportunity to purchase the Exotic Chug Cannon.

If players are lucky enough to have the southwest region of the map available for some time during the battle royale, players can play on the edge of the map from the Durr Burger to just south of Slurpy Swamp. Here, loopers will find Bandolette in Flushed Factory, selling the ever-famous Epic Pump Shotgun.

A few clicks further east, an NPC named Power Chord can be found near the dance floor located within a club-like location. Interacting with her will give players the opportunity to purchase the Exotic Shadow Tracker.

Fortnite Season 6 players can continue along the edge of the map from here, meeting these NPCs and the weapons they have available along the way.

Zenith in Catty Corner: Drops Epic Assault Rifle once defeated.

Snow Sniper nearby Retail Row: Selling the Epic Primal Stink Bow.

Tess in Dirty Docks: Selling the Epic Assault Rifle.

Burnout near Steamy Stacks: Selling the Exotic Dub.

Splode on the island north of Craggy Cliffs: Sells the Epic Rocket Launcher.

The last remaining NPC that will sell weapons to Fortnite Season 6 players is Deadfire. Once players locate Deadfire, they will have the opportunity to buy the Legendary Revolver.

Fortnite Season 6 NPCs offering Weapon Upgrades

Advertisement

NPCs featured within Fornite Season 6 also offer players the opportunity to use gold to upgrade their weapons. Sticking along the edge of the map, there are currently six NPCs with this feature.

Should loopers have a certain weapon they would like to upgrade, they can simply equip that weapon before speaking to any of the following NPCs.

The Reaper, modeled closely after John Wick and located near Sweaty Sands.

Bandolette, located in Flushed Factory between Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows.

Jules, located on the island south of Catty Corner.

Dummy, located at Compact Cars to the west of Dirty Docks.

Remedy, located in Craggy Cliffs.

Sparkplug (who seems to be glitched out of the game right now), found in Pleasant Park.

The Reaper {Image via Perfect Score on YouTube}

NPCs offering Prop Disguises

For Fortnite Season 6 players who enjoy the element of surprise, many NPCs on the map this season offer disguises to be purchased with gold.

Advertisement

The Most Overpowered Thing in fortnite is the disguise as a prop if you get the right prop you can blend in perfectly and it is super overpowered because people don't expect you to be there and then if you get zone the entire game you can continue to hide and get placement xp — Revive Darrin (@YtDarrin) March 18, 2021

Players looking to hide beneath a disguise can visit several Fortnite Season 6 NPCs in various locations across the map.

Snow Sniper, found east of Retail Row.

Jekyll, found inside Steamy Stacks.

Crustina, located at the Pizza Pit.

Raz, found in Colossal Crops.

Bushranger, located west of Pleasant Park.

Prop Disguises available in Fortnite Season 6 {Image via Perfect Score on YouTube}

Fortnite Season 6 NPCs that offer Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts

One of the last services that NPCs can provide to Fortnite Season 6 loopers is the ability to trade gold for Animal Bones or Mechanical Parts.

Placed all throughout the season's map, the following NPCs provide players with the opportunity to buy materials with gold bars.

Tarana, a brand new NPC selling Animal Bones, found in one of the new locations featured in Fortnite Season 6, Boney Burbs.

Rex, selling Animal Bones from the Dusted Depot.

Jules. selling Mechanical Parts on the island south of Catty Corner.

Cole, selling Mechanical Parts near the Steamy Stacks.

Stage Slayer, selling Animal Bones on the east side of Craggy Cliffs.

Grill Sergeant, selling Mechanical Parts from the Durr Burger Food Truck.

Advertisement

Players who want a more detailed guide on obtaining these items should refer to the video below:

Fortnite Season 6 is in full swing as players race their way through the battle pass levels. In order to complete challenges and keep up, loopers might want to consider going out of their way to interact with these valuable NPCs.