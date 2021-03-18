Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests three new "Exotic" weapons are coming to the game

Epic Games recently introduced two new classes of weapons to Fortnite Season 6. A leak about more weapons that could potentially be added to the game has surfaced on social media now as well.

Players can craft and upgrade to both the Primal and Mechanical classes introduced in the current season. According to the recent leak, Exotic weapons are also returning to the game this season.

Popular Fortnite data miners HYPEX and iFireMonkey leaked the information on Twitter. In their posts, both mentioned that three new weapons are coming to Fortnite Season 6 and that players can purchase them from NPCs.

Three new weapons to be included soon in Fortnite Season 6

More Upcoming Weapons:



Hypex and iFireMonkey mentioned that the three new weapons coming to Fortnite this season are:

Marksman Revolver with Deadfire NPC

Unstable Bow with Rebirth Raven NPC

Grappler Bow Lara Croft NPC

Players can equip these weapons once they are introduced, by purchasing them from their respective NPCs in Fortnite Season 6.

Along with the 'Marksman Six Shooter' and the 'Unstable Bow', we are also getting the 'Grappler Bow' that was seen in the Season 6 Battle Pass trailer! 🔥 #FortnitePrimal #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/PlKQqIsEps — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) March 17, 2021

Highlights of this leak remain the Grappler Bow and the Marksman Revolver. Considering that there are no sniper rifles in game right now, the Marksman Revolver has the potential to introduce a new dynamic to the current meta.

At the same time, the Grappler Bow was teased in the Season 6 Battle Pass trailer. The video showed that players would have the ability to grapple their way up to elevated locations, so as to eliminate enemies swiftly.

The Grappler Bow can also eliminate players since it has this text related to it: "<Player1> eliminated <Player2> with a Grappler Bow" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

The Grappler Bow will definitely come in handy during quick rotations and box fights this season. This weapon can also eliminate players, as has been clarified by HYPEX.

This season's meta looks set to encourage close-range combat, and these new weapons could give players an edge.

The Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass trailer also revealed that Rebirth Raven could craft certain artifacts. The Unstable Bow then, could be a weapon crafted from her supernatural powers.

There isn't much information out there about the Unstable Bow. Speculations suggest that the weapon will feature a charge-up feature, similar to the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite.

The Grappler Bow can be purchased from Lara Croft at Stealthy Stronghold once it's introduced in the game.

Similarly, players can purchase the Marksman Revolver from Deadfire at Sheriff's Office, and the Unstable Bow from Rebirth Raven at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite Season 6.