Epic Games vaults Sniper Rifles in Fortnite Season 6 after latest weapon changes

Epic Games recently decided to vault all the Sniper Rifles with the v16.00 update for Fortnite Season 6. This created a huge void in the weapons meta, and several players are struggling to adapt to this new dynamic.

For players who like precision rifles, snipers are the best choice. Without snipers in the game, players are worried about engaging in long-range fights in Fortnite Season 6.

This action from the publisher has divided the community. While most players are thankful for unvaulting the Pump Shotgun, others are complaining about the lack of snipers in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 weapons meta change has removed all Sniper Rifles from the game

Epic Games recently decided to vault all sniper rifles and introduced bows from Fortnite: Save The World (PvE) in Season 6. While the introduction was appreciated by the community, the lack of proper sniper rifles has left everyone disappointed.

The recently introduced bows serve as long-range weapons in Fortnite Season 6. Although they have an impeccable range and decent damage, they do not replace the precision of a sniper rifle.

All of the VAULTED ITEMS in #FortniteSeason6:



- Assault Rifle (Common)

- Lever Action Rifle (Uncommon-Epic)

- Bolt-Action Sniper (Rare-Legendary)

- Heavy Assault Rifle

- Pistol

- Suppressed SMG

- Charge Shotgun

- Dragon's Breath Shotgun

- Tactical Shotgun

- Lever Action Shotgun — Fortnite Facts | Fortnite Leaks, News, and Shops (@factsfortnite_) March 16, 2021

In fact, snipers were not the only category that was vaulted in Fortnite Season 6. The following list consists of all vaulted weapons and items this season.

put the sniper back at fortnite — Jabzz (@Jabzz32) March 17, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 Primal seems to be based entirely on crafting. Primal and mechanical weapons have taken over the meta this season. This dynamic is not easy to adjust to, especially with the lack of traditional weapons.

According to YouTuber Its4G, Epic Games has suppressed an entire playing style by removing sniper rifles from the game. He also mentioned how sniper kill-clips are quite popular on social media, and that it's difficult for creators to make such videos in Fortnite Season 6.

Its4G also predicts that Epic Games might have done this for a specific reason. Perhaps the publisher will add sniper rifles with a higher rarity with weekly updates. Or they might be given to NPCs, following the same pattern as Fortnite Season 5.

I think you're mistaken



The heavy sniper is the real shotgun of fortnite — agentjonseyboi (@haloiscool102) March 17, 2021

His theory states that a Primal or Mechanical Sniper Rifle will soon be introduced in the Fortnite Season 6 meta. Players should be able to use the crafting system to make their own snipers in Fortnite Season 6 when it is added.

FORTNITE MIGHT SEE THIS cus of 500 likes PLEASE add any type of sniper (even hunting or semis would be fine) — Ignite Divy #UnvaultSnipers (@ImDivys) March 17, 2021

While there is no official confirmation from Epic Games about Sniper Rifles returning to Fortnite Season 6, the community hopes that the publisher will add a precision long-range weapon soon.