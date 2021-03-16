Fortnite Season 6 Primal: Zero Crisis cinematic reveals Agent Jonesy teaming up with 'The Seven' to fight IO

Epic Games recently released the much-anticipated Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis Cinematic video on YouTube, and fans cannot wait to see what's in store for the next season.

The Seven and Agent Jonesy are finally teaming up to stabilize the Zero Point and take down the Imagined Order.

With Season 5 concluding, fans had numerous questions about the events of Fortnite Season 6. The Fortnite Zero Point Crisis video answered all those questions and revealed the next season's narrative plotline.

The Foundation, the fourth member of the Seven, has arrived in Fortnite Season 6, and the film showed that he would ally with Agent Jonesy. Their mission is to stop Zero Point from erasing all of reality. Simultaneously, Geno and the sisters (suspected leaders of the IO) were mentioned for the first time in the video.

Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis Cinematic film reveals Agent Jonesy teaming up with the Foundation to take down the Imagined Order.

The Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis cinematic story opened with Agent Jonesy riding the Battle Bus in his Beskar Armor. He is seen speaking with members of the Imagined Order through a microphone.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



The Imagined Order controls the Fortnite simulation, and they tasked Jonesy with stabilizing the Zero Point in Season 5. In the video, Agent Jonesy turned rogue to save the Zero Point from exploding.

Dr. Sloan is on the other end of the microphone. It is suspected that he/she is a part of the "Sisters."

The mission was to fight through all the obstacles and throw the Dimension Portal device at the Zero Point, but Jonesy was attacked by the Xenomorph as well as the T-800 Terminator robots.

However, Ripley and the others helped Jonesy escape the hunters. The video also featured a brief fight between Meowsicles and The Predator. Simultaneously, fan-favorite character Peely also featured for a brief moment.

With all the iconic popular culture icons on display, Epic Games has hit the ball out of the park with its creative ideas. The 80s themed music, paired with classic cinematic action sequences, makes it one of the best Fortnite trailers of all time.

Indeed, this is a paradigm shift for video game trailers and collaborations as Fortnite Season 6 will feature superheroes from the DC Universe.

The film's climax came when Agent Jonesy successfully lured the Foundation to teleport through Zero Point. The Foundation started fighting Jonesy, but the fan-favorite rogue agent had an ace up his sleeve.

Jonesy, overwhelmed in combat, was at the mercy of the Foundation, almost groveling at his feet. Jonesy saved himself by giving up just one piece of key information. He said,

"I can get you to Geno."

The Foundation responded with,

"And the sisters too?"

This is where he teamed up with Agent Jonesy. Their goal will be to fix the Zero Point and at the same time destabilize the Imagined Order.

Mark Rein's "Wild" hint makes more sense now.



Wild animals.

Wilderness.

Small hint at Lara Croft.

Jonesy and the Foundation will team up for Fortnite Season 6, and they will get a new ally very soon. Batman is scheduled to come on the island around April, which thickens the plot.

The Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis cinematic story definitely gave the community a lot to think about. The drastic changes in the narrative have opened up numerous avenues for leaks, theories, and speculations to thrive on.

However, it is best to wait for the official confirmation as most of the theories won't be credible.

So excited for S6 tomorrow! Been working on this next moment of Fortnite for a longgg time.



My advice:



It’s best without spoilers! Don’t look at stuff until you can experience yourself. It’s worth it.



That being said, this season promises to be "wild," as described by Epic Co-Founder Mark Rein. Donald Mustard, creative director of Fortnite, revealed in Tweets that Batman would be the epicenter of the narrative.

It looks like Agent Jonesy and the Foundation will play an instrumental role in Fortnite Season 6.