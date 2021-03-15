Fortnite Season 6 final teaser reveals live event time, Jonesy and hunters teaming up to defeat IO agents

Epic Games has released the final trailer for Fortnite Season 6 and revealed the live event timing with an image in which Agent Jonesy is getting ready to take on the Imagined Order.

The final trailer features an image instead of a Reality Log from Agent Jonesy. The image came with a YouTube video link that is approximately three minutes and 14 seconds long.

The video will conclude the first part of the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis storyline. Previously, the Imagined Order revoked Jonesy's security clearance, leading to strife between the two parties.

From the recent image, it is evident that Agent Jonesy, the most loyal member of the Imagined Order, has declared war on his former organization.

The trailer also distinctly revealed some of the accessories Agent Jonesy is wearing. It has now been confirmed that Jonesy and his band of hunters will fight against the Imagined order in the Fortnite Season 6 live event.

With the solo cinematic experience scheduled to go live in 17 hours, fans look forward to all the new changes coming to Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 final trailer reveals Agent Jonesy and his 13 hunters will fight the Imagined Order

Advertisement

The Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis live event will go live on March 16, 2021, at 4:00 a.m. ET/1:00 a.m. PT.

The recently released Fortnite Season 6 trailer features a single image that narrates the upcoming live event's plotline.

It features a few key concepts that reveal which hunters will be returning to Fortnite Season 6.

Fun Fact: This is what The Zero Point effect looks like if you stand on it, also it doesn't pulse that fast i just binded the pulse to a hotkey to test it.. pic.twitter.com/vXjuBQjVzQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 15, 2021

In the image, Agent Jonesy has his back to the camera and looks directly at the Zero Point. His shiny red tie is now serving as a battle-bandana, and it looks like his fellow hunters have given him some of their pieces of equipment.

The Season 6 Story Trailer Will Be 3:15 Minutes Long! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

Agent Jonesy is wearing the Predator's gauntlet on his left hand and Ryu's fighting gloves on his right. His armor is The Mandalorian's Beskar Armor.

The Battle Bus is also present in the image, and it hints at a possible arcade-flight simulation like the Fortnite Season 4 live event.

However, there is no confirmation from Epic Games about the Battle Bus being useful during the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point live event.

There is also speculation about players getting to participate in the Zero Point Crevent's solo cinematic experience event in Fortnite Season 6.

According to several Fortnite community members, players will fight the IO Guards during the live event beside Kratos, Master Chief, Xenomorph, and all the other hunters.

Advertisement

He is coming in from the West Coast! pic.twitter.com/iPrv3f2XTT — HumblePig25 (@HPig25) March 15, 2021

Data miners have also deciphered from the image that Agent Jonesy and his hunters' band will attack from the west coast.

Thanks to @HPig25 on twitter, we have discovered where exactly Agent Jonesy is located in the Teaser Image!



Now for what he is standing on since right where the camera is, it's just water, I have no clue. pic.twitter.com/4MOiBh7GYu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 15, 2021

Epic Games' image is a prelude to the upcoming battle pass and provides insight into which hunters will survive the fight.

There is a possibility that some of the hunters, like Mancake, Lexa and Menace, might return for Fortnite Season 6. Only time will tell which of the popular hunters will survive the upcoming fight.

If they won't give us what we want. Then we'll take it ourselves.



3.16.2021.



Video Length: 3 Minutes & 14 Seconds

Premieres: 17 Hours from Now

Watch: https://t.co/ji5eGGBEP9 pic.twitter.com/WCV2qAB0QN — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

The Zero Crisis Story Cinematic will be uploaded to YT at 4am ET! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 15, 2021

Players can also watch the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis cinematic story on YouTube at 4:00 a.m. ET/1:00 a.m. PT.