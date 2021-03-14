Fortnite Season 6 teaser confirms the return of 'The Seven' as Agent Jones goes rogue

Epic Games recently released its second Fortnite Season 6 trailer in form of a Reality Log narrated by Agent Jones. The audio clip revealed several details, but the most important one being related to the infamous Seven.

Fortnite Season 5 is about to end in a couple of days, and Epic Games have found the perfect formula to keep their fans hungry for more. The Fortnite Reality Logs narrated by Agent Jones provide immense insight into the upcoming season.

In the latest log, Agent Jones speaks about his credentials being revoked by the Imagined Order and also references a specific file. The file is a compilation of all known appearances of the mysterious group named The Seven.

Along with this, the Fortnite Season 6 trailer revealed several key images which will help the community piece together the Zero Point storyline.

Fortnite Season 6 trailer reveals that Agent Jones has been revoked, The Seven are coming, and the Zero Point will explode

The recently released Fortnite Season 6 trailer focuses on some of the narrative details that fans have missed over the last few seasons. It also came with a few images that reveal what's in store for the next season.

Agent Jones has gathered a formidable force of Hunters, but time is running short as the Zero Point continues to destabilize.



Grab the Hunters in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bNZ6R95ehU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 14, 2021

Agent Jones requests for a specific file in the Reality Log, and he is frustrated to find out that his security clearance has been revoked by the Imagined Order. Jones mentions the number on the file "8752", and this might be a clue for the imminent arrival of The Seven.

Jones realized that his credentials would not work anymore, so he referenced The Seven by name in the Reality Log. He says, "No time to stabilize reality, but plenty of time to revoke my credentials."

This points to the fact that the Imagined Order might blow up the Zero Point in order to restart the simulation in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite just released a new Season 6 Teaser and The Zero Point is now pulsing every 30 seconds!



We jumped in game to listen to the teaser, as well as check out the zero point!



Is The Seven going to come back? What's the next teaser going to be?https://t.co/Y3uOBnUW91 pic.twitter.com/eGETuheNlu — oxxide_ (@oxxide_) March 14, 2021

The Reality Log transmission ended with Agent Jones saying, "If you are not going to give me what I need, then I'll just have to take it."

This hints at Agent Jones going rogue during the Fortnite Season 6 live event.

“This is agent jones, requesting access to all materials relating to the seven.” pic.twitter.com/eG8WDgTdF8 — Bullzye ☆ (@ItzBullzye) March 14, 2021

There is also speculation that players will have to fight Imagined Order guards during the live event in Fortnite Season 6. According to data miner ShiinaBR, the solo cinematic experience might feature a fight sequence between Fortnite characters and IO guards.

I wonder if there will be any wild animals in the "wild". If only someone would know about that. https://t.co/107mw2WJDd — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, The Seven being subtly teased in the trailer points to a big reveal that Epic Games is setting up. The Zero Point storyline is on the brink of introducing one of the most popular groups in Fortnite Battle Royale.

So it seems like we'll have to fight I.O. in the live event (or in Season 6 in general) and we might even learn more about The Seven? 😳



This is gonna be great! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 14, 2021

The Seven visit the island from time to time and maintain the order between time and reality. So far, only three of The Seven have been revealed, and it is highly likely that a fourth member will be revealed in Fortnite Season 6.

With Batman's imminent arrival on Fortnite Island, fans will have to wait and see how the battle between Agent Jones, the Imagined Order, and The Seven pans out.

While there is no confirmation that Agent Jones is surviving the upcoming war, there is speculation about Dire Jonesy returning to Fortnite Season 6.

The random images in the Reality Log also reveal some of the finer details that are coming to Fortnite Season 6.

Bunker Jones was featured in one of the images, along with the Black Drum Shotgun and two new skin concepts.

While there is no confirmation from Epic Games about these speculations, fans are building their own theories for Fortnite Season 6.

Only time will tell if Jones and his band of warriors will survive the battle to save reality.