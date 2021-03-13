Fortnite Brazil hints at possible collaboration with Neymar

Fortnite Brasil recently uploaded a tweet teasing a collaboration for Chapter 2 Season 6 with Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar.

Tô chegando com o Caminhão de Glup, rapaziada! 🤙😎🤙🔊 pic.twitter.com/6Jvc5sKJye — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) March 12, 2021

Neymar is an avid video gamer off the pitch and has been streaming on Twitch for quite a while now. His aim accuracy and game sense in CS: GO aren't far off his skills on the pitch.

Neymar posted a tweet with the same caption as the tweet from Fornite Brasil a while back, which almost confirms that Epic and Neymar are working on something together.

Fortnite Brasil's official Twitter page has also changed its profile icon to that of a Fortnite llama that shares a resemblance to Neymar's iconic Mohawk.

Neymar x Fortnite collaboration teased by Fortnite Brasil on Twitter

Tô chegando com o Caminhão de Glup, rapaziada! 🤙😎🤙🔊 pic.twitter.com/6Jvc5sKJye — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) March 12, 2021

Fortnite Brasil's tweet showcases a soccer field with a chug truck. The animated pitch might hint at an upcoming LTM or a collaboration where Fortnite will feature a soccer mode.

Fortnite's Brazil account changed their profile pic to a llama with Neymar's old haircut, this could mean nothing but i just thought i should point it out! pic.twitter.com/M5G66uAeoL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 12, 2021

Advertisement

The quote in the Tweet read: "to chegando com os refrii rapaziada."

The English translation for the quote is: "I am coming with the gul truck guys."

Could also just be a reference to his old tweethttps://t.co/OK9wpk7F1k — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 12, 2021

This hints at a game mode that will definitely feature soccer and slurp trucks. There is also speculation about a Neymar cup in Fortnite Season 6.

However, there is no official confirmation about a tournament.

Advertisement

It's a smart move by Epic to get Neymar to promote its brand. During the pandemic, Neymar was active on his Twitch channel and has revealed his love for gaming in the past.

Neymar is no stranger to the Fortnite community either. He has previously teamed up with Fortnite legends like Ninja, Courage JD, and DrLupo.

The Fortnite community will definitely appreciate a collaboration with one of the sports icons of this generation.

Neymar Tweeted In 2011 and Fortnite Brasil just commented turns out It's nothing. pic.twitter.com/x4sqBTlzka — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) March 12, 2021

With only three days to go before Fortnite Season 6 officially begins, fans are excited to see all the new changes Epic Games has planned.

Players can expect a bunch of new cosmetic items to be up for grabs next season. They might even get to see a Neymar outfit in Fortnite Season 6.