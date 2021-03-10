Everything revealed so far in the Fortnite Zero Point storyline

Recently Epic Games announced a major narrative twist for Fortnite Season 6, and it revealed their plans for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline.
Unlike previous seasons, where the story focused on the events of a single season, the Fortnite Zero Point plot will span across two seasons.
Season 5 was but a prelude to the upcoming content, and Batman's arrival will set the wheels in motion.
That being said, it is predicted that the original Fortnite storyline involving the simulation, the Seven and the Imagined Order, will likely make a brief return during the end of Season 6.
With all the leaks, theories, speculations, and official announcements in place - the focus here would be to decipher the narrative direction of the Fortnite Zero Point storyline.
How will Season 6 change the Fortnite Zero Point storyline?
On 9 March, Epic Games officially announced the extension for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline. The tweets revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start with a solo-cinematic experience for every player logging in to the game.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 officially ends on 15 March, and Season 6 will start with a live-event on 16 March, 2021.
According to Epic's official blog, the fate of Fortnite's reality depends on this major event.
The blog further elaborates: "Exotic Weapon prices have never been lower! Characters on the Island have recently increased their stock of Exotics and are now exchanging them for Bars at a huge discount."
Agent Jonesy's narrative arc will come to an end with this cinematic experience. Anything is possible in the Fortnite universe, which is why fans might get to see the popular character again in forthcoming seasons.
The first live event for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline is scheduled to take place on 16 March, 2021. The publishers changed their pattern from hosting end-season events to having them early on in the season.
The idea of having a live pre-season event might attract new players to join the game. This possibility is only enhanced by the latest collaboration Epic Games has planned.
The next major protagonist for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline is going to be the caped crusader from the DC Universe, Batman.
A Batman driven Fortnite narrative in Season 6
Batman, coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, will officially start the DC-themed season. It will feature a new set of cosmetics for both Harley Quinn and Catwomen who were previously introduced in the Fortnite universe.
The iconic Armored Batman outfit will also feature in Season 6, and is designed after a battle-suit from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.
From a popular culture perspective, Epic Games will incorporate some of the most iconic heroes and villains from the DC Universe. Hence Batman's arrival will wipe the slate clean and start a new narrative, based on these DC characters.
At the same time, Batman's arrival in the Fortnite Zero Point storyline is perfectly timed for two significant reasons. The first, Justice League Snyder cut will release on HBO Max on 18 March, just a couple of days after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 begins.
Simultaneously, two fresh DC games will be released this year: Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights. This makes it the perfect time for a Batman x Fortnite collaboration, and fans can expect the same inclination in the Fortnite Zero Point tale.
Based on all the leaks that have surfaced so far, it looks like an underground Batcave might be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Similarly, some new weapons will also come to the game.
Fans are expecting to see some new mythic weapons, as is customary with every Fortnite collaboration. However, there is no confirmation of the rarity of these upcoming weapons.
The most popular theory at the moment states that Batman will follow Thor's actions from Season 4. Since the comics mention that Batman will have no recollection of the past, it is plausible that he will summon his super-friends just like Thor did.
This opens up an avenue for the highly-anticipated upcoming DC x Fortnite collaboration. This will carry the Fortnite Zero Point storyline forward in a new direction, and possibly with a new antagonist.
Just like Galactus in Season 4, it is expected that a major villain will be coming to Fortnite Island. All the leaks point to Darkseid becoming the next major antagonist in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
Batman has a plan and it will unfold with the events of Season 6. Fans and players are expecting to see characters like Nightwing, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Deathstroke, Damien Wayne, John Constantine, and several more from the DCEU.
Perhaps the Fortnite community will get to see Batman earning his reputation as the best detective in the world. But the question remains whether it will be enough to solve the mystery of the Fortnite Zero Point storyline; only time will tell!