Everything revealed so far in the Fortnite Zero Point storyline

Recently Epic Games announced a major narrative twist for Fortnite Season 6, and it revealed their plans for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline.

Unlike previous seasons, where the story focused on the events of a single season, the Fortnite Zero Point plot will span across two seasons.

Season 5 was but a prelude to the upcoming content, and Batman's arrival will set the wheels in motion.

That being said, it is predicted that the original Fortnite storyline involving the simulation, the Seven and the Imagined Order, will likely make a brief return during the end of Season 6.

With all the leaks, theories, speculations, and official announcements in place - the focus here would be to decipher the narrative direction of the Fortnite Zero Point storyline.

How will Season 6 change the Fortnite Zero Point storyline?

On 9 March, Epic Games officially announced the extension for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline. The tweets revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start with a solo-cinematic experience for every player logging in to the game.

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone!



Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

✔️Finish your Quests



For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 officially ends on 15 March, and Season 6 will start with a live-event on 16 March, 2021.

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

According to Epic's official blog, the fate of Fortnite's reality depends on this major event.

The blog further elaborates: "Exotic Weapon prices have never been lower! Characters on the Island have recently increased their stock of Exotics and are now exchanging them for Bars at a huge discount."

Agent Jonesy's narrative arc will come to an end with this cinematic experience. Anything is possible in the Fortnite universe, which is why fans might get to see the popular character again in forthcoming seasons.

@OMGitsAliA My theory is that we went the ''live event''starts we are gonna be agent jonesy we will be teleported in his office a we can choose self destructcos the zero point is unstable or repair the zero point and it failed so i alternated the fortnite universe and it shatterd pic.twitter.com/mfAdgByMOT — Ste4lthy_LuX (@Ste4lthyL) March 10, 2021

The first live event for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline is scheduled to take place on 16 March, 2021. The publishers changed their pattern from hosting end-season events to having them early on in the season.

The idea of having a live pre-season event might attract new players to join the game. This possibility is only enhanced by the latest collaboration Epic Games has planned.

The next major protagonist for the Fortnite Zero Point storyline is going to be the caped crusader from the DC Universe, Batman.

A Batman driven Fortnite narrative in Season 6

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Cover Art Thread



Here are all of the Comic #1 Cover Art Variants I could find! pic.twitter.com/XAtgoMOxqr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2021

Batman, coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, will officially start the DC-themed season. It will feature a new set of cosmetics for both Harley Quinn and Catwomen who were previously introduced in the Fortnite universe.

The iconic Armored Batman outfit will also feature in Season 6, and is designed after a battle-suit from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

A new cover for the 2nd or 3rd issue of the "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" comic mini-series was apparently released today!



The cover shows the new Batman skin, though it might not be his final "Armored" skin, as the skin develops throughout the comics!



(Image by @Aaron501st) pic.twitter.com/uHNK2aN64p — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

From a popular culture perspective, Epic Games will incorporate some of the most iconic heroes and villains from the DC Universe. Hence Batman's arrival will wipe the slate clean and start a new narrative, based on these DC characters.

So, next week, I'm getting...



- The Snyder Cut



- Avengers DLC



- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, which seemingly has heavy ties to DC Comics pic.twitter.com/xBw9A8cuYt — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 9, 2021

At the same time, Batman's arrival in the Fortnite Zero Point storyline is perfectly timed for two significant reasons. The first, Justice League Snyder cut will release on HBO Max on 18 March, just a couple of days after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 begins.

- Possible collab skin in Season 6? -



Deathstroke could be a new skin in Season 6! In the comics, Batman finds a deadly & "familiar hunter-for-hire" on the Island.



This description perfectly fits Deathstroke from the DC universe! (Information by @fortnite_stw & @marcowrites) pic.twitter.com/T1s1IGIydo — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Simultaneously, two fresh DC games will be released this year: Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights. This makes it the perfect time for a Batman x Fortnite collaboration, and fans can expect the same inclination in the Fortnite Zero Point tale.

I'm 10000% sure next fortnite season is gonna be DC themed



DC comic that has an impact on the map



The event has the word "crisis" in it



It starts the same week as the Snyder Cut



More DC cosmetics confirmed to be released throughout the coming months



I'm certain at this point — Artemis (@AerithsSeat) March 10, 2021

Fortnite x Spider-Man or Fortnite x Gotham Knights — Jimil Johnson (@JohnsonJimil) February 13, 2021

Based on all the leaks that have surfaced so far, it looks like an underground Batcave might be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Similarly, some new weapons will also come to the game.

Well not all DC characters have powers, most of them got mythic weapons, batman got a grapler and his bataraang and as far as i remember the explosive of some sorts, im not sure. (remember in sX?), and many others have weapons as well. — Galactus The Devourer of Worlds (@GalactusGalan) February 27, 2021

Fans are expecting to see some new mythic weapons, as is customary with every Fortnite collaboration. However, there is no confirmation of the rarity of these upcoming weapons.

My description for season 6:

Chaos Agent/a new villain teams up with DC villain Brainiac/Darkseid to fully take control of the Zero Point and Kevin.



2 battlepasses:

1) Original fortnite skins

2) DC battlepass

price is halved for the other when one battlepass is bought — Venkata Aditya (@DrDarkArcher) February 23, 2021

Fortnite x Justine League snyder cut Concept by me

Grab darkseid and Superman (dark) with style

Use darkseid's built in pickaxe and glider fly line darkseid really does and use darkseids built in Omega Beams pickaxe



If you want to Support me use code DJAMILSEID pic.twitter.com/wYx2BzrIJN — midi tab_nice 🦙 (@nice_tab) February 16, 2021

The most popular theory at the moment states that Batman will follow Thor's actions from Season 4. Since the comics mention that Batman will have no recollection of the past, it is plausible that he will summon his super-friends just like Thor did.

Yo when is Darkseid gonna show up on Fortnite to announce the Snyder Cut? pic.twitter.com/D2Z1XhDLA3 — The Duke of Evil || BLM (@ProfofEvil) August 22, 2020

I really want Fortnite to make a DC event called Darkseid War in honor of the Snyder cut incoming. Imagine seeing Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, green lantern and more against Darkseid? pic.twitter.com/uepRxqG47c — ⨂ Alan ⨂ (@AJCI282002) December 15, 2020

This opens up an avenue for the highly-anticipated upcoming DC x Fortnite collaboration. This will carry the Fortnite Zero Point storyline forward in a new direction, and possibly with a new antagonist.

Just like Galactus in Season 4, it is expected that a major villain will be coming to Fortnite Island. All the leaks point to Darkseid becoming the next major antagonist in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

If fortnite makes a DC battle pass, this is what they should do.

Tier 1 (Female)- Starfire.

Tier 1 (Male)- Dick Grayson (Nightwing/Robin)

Tier 20- Solomon Grundy

Tier 40- Wonder Woman

Tier 60- Cyborg

Tier 80- Raven

Tier 100- Superman (Color options, Metal and cloth styles) — Derek :) ☘️ (@WandaMaximoff97) March 10, 2021

Literally giving me my arch enemy come on fortnite plus give me nightwing 😭 pic.twitter.com/VvXHtQbsgX — Nightwing (@I_am_Nightwing_) March 9, 2021

Batman has a plan and it will unfold with the events of Season 6. Fans and players are expecting to see characters like Nightwing, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Deathstroke, Damien Wayne, John Constantine, and several more from the DCEU.

The Original Titans



I really want more bat family and teen titans characters in the game so I decided to make Starfire and Nightwing skins and make a cool piece with them. hope you guys like them💙#Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/r46lNxyO3O — Thip (@Thip_dzn) March 8, 2021

Perhaps the Fortnite community will get to see Batman earning his reputation as the best detective in the world. But the question remains whether it will be enough to solve the mystery of the Fortnite Zero Point storyline; only time will tell!