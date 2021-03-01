Fortnite data miner reveals how chest loot pool works in Chapter 2 Season 5

Hypex, one of the foremost Fortnite data miners, recently put up a tweet showing how the chest loot pool works in-game. He added an image to illustrate how Epic Games has effectively distributed loot around the island.

The data miner mentioned that it took him a long time to devise this chart showing how chests work in Fortnite. He added the percentage of distribution each weapon gets when players open a chest in-game.

The list also features the percentage of medicines, shields, or consumables a player gets after opening a chest.

Following this, popular Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill uploaded an insightful video explaining how this system works in Fortnite pub matches.

It will help casual players understand the probability of getting Legendary or Epic weapons from a chest in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fortnite data miner's chest loot system reveal in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Have you ever wondered how chests' loot pool works? well here's something i made that took me a lot of time.. make sure to read the note at the top! (Percentages were auto collected & calculated from the files, might be SLIGHLTY wrong)



HD: https://t.co/khhEwVAiJP pic.twitter.com/uIy4TXbTOq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 27, 2021

When players open a chest in a public match, they get several useful items in Fortnite. Most of the time, chests come with two or more weapons of varying rarity.

NOTE: THIS IS PUBS ONLY NOT ARENA! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 27, 2021

Based on his research in-game, Hypex formulated a chart for chest spawns that shows how each weapon category has a different spawn rate.

Assault Rifles, being the bread and butter of the Fortnite meta, has over 43% probability of being inside a chest. Simultaneously, Shotguns and SMGs have a 22% and 14% probability, respectively. The percentage of each weapon category is listed below:

Assault Rifle - 43%

Shotgun - 22%

SMG - 14%

Pistols - 11%

Snipers - 10%

Hypex further illustrated each weapon in the loot pool with its respectable probability percentage. It shows that Legendary weapons like the Scar, Heavy AR, and Legendary Pistol have spawn rates below 1%.

Tabor Hill followed up on this analysis with some much-needed insight. He explained that once players get a specific weapon category from chests, the probability of getting a higher variant of the same category changes.

This means that getting an Uncommon Assault Rifle will effectively increase the chances of getting an Epic or Legendary AR. Remembering the number of chests players have opened in-game will help them know the probability of getting a better variant weapon.

Tabor Hill explained that the sub-list from each weapon category would entirely depend on the number of chests players have opened in that game. The percentage of each weapon variant is listed below:

Assault Rifles

Uncommon Assault Rifle - 39%

Uncommon Heavy Rifle - 39%

Rare Assault Rifle - 9%

Rare Heavy Rifle - 9%

Epic Assault Rifle - 2%

Epic Heavy Rifle - 2%

Legendary Scar - 0.5%

Legendary AK - 0.5%

Shotguns

Uncommon Tactical Shotgun - 34%

Uncommon Lever Action Shotgun - 34%

Uncommon Charge Shotgun - 8.5%

Rare Tactical Shotgun - 8%

Rare Lever Action Shotgun - 8%

Rare Charge Shotgun - 2%

Epic Tactical Shotgun - 1.36%

Epic Dragons Breath Shotgun - 1.36%

Epic Lever Action Shotgun - 1.36%

Epic Charge Shotgun - 0.34%

Legendary Tactical Shotgun - 0.34%

Legendary Dragons Breath Shotgun - 0.34%

Legendary Lever Action Shotgun -0.34%

Legendary Charge Shotgun - 0.1%

SMGs

Uncommon SMG - 39.1%

Uncommon Suppressed SMG - 39.1%

Rare SMG - 9.33%

Rare Suppressed SMG - 9.33%

Epic Compact SMG - 1.59%

Legendary Compact SMG - 0.4%

Pistols

Uncommon Pistol - 61.3%

Rare Pistol - 24.5%

Epic Pistol - 9.8%

Legendary Pistol - 4.4%

Snipers

Uncommon Lever Action Sniper - 51.72%

Rare Bolt Action Sniper - 25.86%

Rare Lever Action Sniper - 16.21%

Epic Bolt Action Sniper - 2.76%

Epic - Lever Action Sniper - 2.76%

Legendary Bolt Action Sniper - 0.69%

Hill explained that the legendary Charged Shotgun currently is the rarest weapon players can acquire from Chest spawns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

He also mentioned that the Pistol is the easiest to get from chest spawns in terms of Legendary rarity.

Tabor Hill concluded with the percentage of medicines, consumables, and shields a player can get from chest spawns.

Bandages - 17.6%

Small Shield Potion - 17.6%

Shield Potion - 17.6%

Medkit - 16%

Chug Splash - 8.8%

Grenades - 4%

Shockwave Grenades - 4%

Harpoon - 4%

Players also get materials from these chest spawns in Fortnite. Hypex mentioned in his list that players have a 47.6% chance of getting Wood, 35.7% chance of getting Stone, and 16.7% chance of getting Metal.

These chest spawn percentages will undoubtedly help players understand the loot system in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.