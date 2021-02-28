Fortnite Chapter Season 6 leak reveals a new vehicle feature: NPC Drivers

A recent leak has surfaced on Twitter from Fortnite data miner Mang0e. It revealed that new codes had been added to vehicles. These unfurnished codes might include NPCs driving vehicles all around the Fortnite map in the forthcoming weeks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has been quite successful thanks to the introduction of numerous NPCs in-game. These NPCs were recruited by Agent Jonesy to protect Zero Point from shattering.

Fortnite Season 5 is now in its 13th week, and players are expecting a massive end-of-season live-event to come their way. The live-event will trigger things for the next season, which might feature DC superheroes and even more NPCs.

Some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in 15.40.



What could this mean? A couple of "loose" guesses:

Fortnite data miner Mang0e uploaded several leaks on Twitter about new codes being added to vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Epic Games has not officially mentioned anything about these inclusions.

i think its for when you hire an npc and you drive a car — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 23, 2021

The NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 come with bounty missions and weapons upgrades. Some of them also have exotic weapons which players can purchase for gold bars in Fortnite.

Bots controlling vehicles could definitely create some great content down the road PepeLaugh — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

The leaks, if they are to be true, might tweak this dynamic in Fortnite. MangOe has stated that these AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in version update 15.40. This means that they are already in-game, but the codes have not been activated yet.

This change may not affect the current status of the NPCs in Fortnite, but it might alter their spawn locations and loot variation.

An animation for an Extra Large Male skin was added in 15.40.



Oddly enough though, the only XL male skin that currently exists is Thanos. pic.twitter.com/RlE5qQL49F — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 18, 2021

Simultaneously, the data miner also revealed that there might be a vehicle that attacks players in the future. The inclusion of sentient vehicles could hint at a Transformers collaboration.

However, there is no conclusive evidence regarding a Fortnite x Transformers collaboration yet.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games implement this new NPC dynamic in the upcoming season.