Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 may be DC-themed

Recently, a leak surrounding DC characters coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 went viral on Twitter. The Batman x Fortnite mini-series is predicted to feature several iconic DC characters, but that is not all.

Popular Fortnite Youtubers and data miners have been trying their best to uncover what lies ahead in Season 6. From all that has surfaced, it looks like Epic Games is setting up a major narrative based on the DC comics.

Fortnite x Batman ZERO POINT! (6 NEW Cosmetics) Season 6 BIG LEAKS & Har... https://t.co/30TzMA3v6E via @YouTube — Happy Power (@HappyPower) February 26, 2021

While it might not replicate the events of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 featuring Marvel hero characters coming to Fortnite, this could point to the next big supervillain coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature heroes from the DC Universe

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/88LxSoP1bQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The Batman x Fortnite collaboration is going to introduce six Fortnite comic books based on a new storyline. These comics will follow a narrative with Batman in the center.

However, Batman has lost his memory and doesn't remember how he came to Fortnite Island.

Starting in Season 6, Epic Games will add a competitive Pre-Season to the game, where players can experience all new content and give feedback before starting to play in tournaments. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

This latest collaboration between DC and Epic Games is entitled Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point.

According to the press release by DC, "Zero Point is a six-issue limited series scripted by Christos Gage (Spider-Geddon), based on a concept and story consultation from Epic's Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard."

Yes !! #Batman X #Fortnite are making a 6-issue mini Comic Book series that releases On April 20 2021



These books will have exclusive codes that will grant in-game content, Like a NEW #harleyquinn SKIN & Batman armored skin.



Having a Dc subscription grants bonuses In the US ! pic.twitter.com/uYV36Mx8nL — 🤘🏾Duffy Johnson 🤘🏾 (@iLLMaTTic_X) February 26, 2021

The series will focus on three specific characters from the DC Universe - Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn. DC also informed that Batman is in a state of forgetfulness. This mimics the events of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, where Thor lost his memory after initially coming to the island.

This memory loss might be a plot-turner in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Batman can summon members of the Justice League or characters from the Bat-family. It definitely adds to the range of narrative possibilities Epic can experiment with.

At the same time, the Zero Point was mentioned in the press release from DC. This means that Agent Jonesy and his band of hunters will not be able to get rid of the Zero Point in Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner, with endless possibilities. Only time will tell if this DC collaboration will introduce the power-hungry supervillain Darkseid.