Fortnite x Aliens collaboration will bring the Xenomorph to Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games is about to add a brand new portal to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and fans have a range of theories about it. It is quite likely that a new hero from the movie Aliens is coming to the island soon through this portal.

Sup mfs pic.twitter.com/naN2M7iHjW — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) February 24, 2021

Season 5 has been bountiful so far, with Agent Jonesy recruiting warriors from every realm of the galaxy. The dimension portal device helps him recruit warriors from every nook and corner of the galaxy.

people talk about alien vs predator but how about... pic.twitter.com/osTOc56CMA — JustJacob (@Justbeingjacob1) February 24, 2021

The leak surfaced on Twitter from popular data miner HYPEX. This new portal is about to bring the Xenomorph from the popular movie series Aliens.

Epic Games about to add a new warrior to Fortnite through the Kepler Portal

Epic Games added two new portals with the update v15.40 in Fortnite. These two portals were codenamed Skirmish and Kepler. However, there was no confirmation about the characters who were about to arrive on the Island.

Advertisement

Recently, Chun-Li and Ryu arrived on Fortnite Island through the Skirmish portal. However, that did not stop fans from eagerly theorizing about the next portal.

Looks like the next Hunter will most likely be Alien (Xenomorph)!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2iCPOaCJ6c — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) February 24, 2021

According to several Fortnite experts, the Kepler portal was named after the German astronomer Johannes Kepler. This hinted at the fact that the next warrior is definitely going to be from outer space.

Looks like Alien is the Next Fortnite Portal! Possibly the Xenomorph skin!😳 https://t.co/uUQzofNrjk pic.twitter.com/3QpWhbXypI — Merl (@Merl) February 24, 2021

Data miner HYPEX informed through his tweets that the space warrior is none other than the Xenomorph from the Alien movies. This will be most intriguing, as Epic Games has decided to add a non-human character to the mix.

Advertisement

Looks like the next hunter is Xenomorph from Alien! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 24, 2021

The Xenomorph, just like the Predator, is primarily known for devouring humans. However, on Fortnite Island, their job is to help Agent Jonesy from letting players escape the Fortnite simulation.

Fans are also expecting to see a massive clash between the Xenomorph and the Predator, reminiscent of the movie.

This new collaboration between Fortnite and Aliens is going to be massive for both franchises. However, this might be the last warrior to come to Fortnite Island in Chapter 2, Season 5.

Alien 👽

Or

Maybe Dead space 🚀 https://t.co/mt4CKvn8VS — 𝕃𝕖𝕥 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝔻𝕠 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕤 (@LetKyle) February 24, 2021

Fortnite is now entering the last few weeks of Season 5, and it is quite plausible that Epic Games will end the season with a live-event. Hence, these two newly added portals might be the last ones players get to see.

This means that the Xenomorph will be the last warrior to come to Fortnite Island. While there are numerous speculations about its purpose on Fortnite Island, there is no official news from Epic Games.

Advertisement

even though I would love to see a Live Event this Season, however there is nothing that is leading up to an event and btw we have a pattern for each Season, S1 we had no Live Event, then in S2 we had one and then in S3 we didn't, you get my point — SimonCap (@kapp_cap) February 23, 2021

Perhaps the publisher will reveal more through the "Reality Log" they upload on Twitter. Data miners have also confirmed that Epic Games have started testing update v15.50, which will last in Season 5.

v15.50 is now in Staging servers and will release next week! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 23, 2021

With the heroes set and more coming through the portal, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is getting closer to the showdown.

NEW PORTAL DECRYPTED pic.twitter.com/1b7M8tmtsY — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 24, 2021

However, the biggest question that remains at this point is about the unknown antagonist that will ruin Agent Jonesy's plans.

Only time will tell whether this antagonist is going to be one of the Seven, Midas, or someone else entirely.