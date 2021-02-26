Batman x Fortnite collaboration to bring numerous DC skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Epic Games are planning a Batman x Fortnite collaboration which will bring numerous iconic DC outfits and cosmetics in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 6. This leak from Fortnite data miner @ShiinaBR went viral, and fans cannot hide their excitement for getting a new Batman skin in Fortnite.

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/88LxSoP1bQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The leak revolved around iconic characters from the DC Universe coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Although Fortnite has several iconic outfits from the DC Universe, a proper Batman x Fortnite collaboration would bring members from the Teen Titans and Young Justice.

New Harley Quinn Variant!!



Skin returns in April! (via @FortniteGLAT) pic.twitter.com/CWKgwUL9Bj — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The Batman x Fortnite collaboration will be based on a mini-series. The story will revolve around the Bat-family, and the comic book animated Batman skin will make its way to Fortnite Island.

Batman x Fortnite collaboration confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Season 6: Yall thought collabs will stop? — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) February 26, 2021

Popular data miner ShiinaBR recently uploaded two distinct images on Twitter. The images featured Batman and numerous other characters from the Fortnite lore. The Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point mini-series was also revealed through these images.

The new "Rebirth Harley Quinn" skin will NOT be a variant of the current skin!



It will be a bonus code of the first issue's print versions of the upcoming Batman X Fortnite comics! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point is likely to become an actual graphic novel that players can purchase. It would feature characters previously introduced in the Fortnite universe like Joker, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batman.

Advertisement

The data miner also tweeted about a brand new Harley Quinn outfit coming to Fortnite. It will come as a bonus code of the first issue's print versions of the upcoming Batman X Fortnite comics!

The Batman x Fortnite collaboration is going to take place around April, according to ShiinaBR. This means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 might feature a heavy DC collaboration. Although, nothing of this sort has been officially confirmed by Epic Games.

Advertisement

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

There will be six different comic book versions coming in April based on the Batman x Fortnite collaboration. The leak from ShiinaBR further elaborated that players will have to collect the secret code from all six books to get the Armored Batman outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

We'll also get an "Batman Zero Point Armored" skin in April! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

This leak seems highly plausible considering the timeline. The DC Universe is about the get the Justice League Synder cut, and the DC Animated universe also has several shows planned for the upcoming months. Hence, April seems to be the perfect month for collaboration between DC and Epic Games.

The introduction of these DC characters will depend on the outcome of the end-season event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Only time will tell if Agent Jonesy and his recruits can stop Darkseid from appearing before the DC heroes.