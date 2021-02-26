Top 5 collaboration outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has been quite eventful. Epic Games has strategically expanded the game's universe through several popular culture collaborations.

Unlike Season 4, themed after Marvel superheroes, this season did not focus on just one franchise. Instead, Epic recreated the entire Fortnite universe by bringing numerous icons of popular culture onto the island.

This not only opened avenues for future collaborations but also ensured that the storyline would be affected by these characters. While they are not traditional Fortnite characters, their presence thickens the plot and attracts many gamers.

The focus here will be to discuss the five best outfits added in Fortnite Season 5 from various iconic popular culture movies or games.

Top five popular culture collaboration outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

This list contains the top skins added this season. While there are several worthy inclusions, these characters are iconic and quite famous in their franchises.

#1 - Kratos

When Kratos was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, fans had mixed emotions. The younger section loved this inclusion, but it wasn't too popular with others.

Never in my life did i think i'd be Kratos dancing to BTS #PS5Share #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/88xhoGhmWm — Gino Viteri (@gino_viteri) December 4, 2020

The reason was that Kratos is the protagonist of the God Of War saga. He is naturally associated with strength, brutality, and fancy weapons.

Hence, seeing him dance and emote in Fortnite gave the gaming community a shock they couldn't recover from.

Oh no first fortnite ruined john wick and now my boi kratos. pic.twitter.com/NTO2TAFMdt — Selvam (@Selvam531v4m) December 3, 2020

Some even claimed that Kratos' inclusion in Fortnite was blatant blasphemy.

However, Epic did not pay heed to all these complaints, as the Kratos skin became one of the most purchased outfits in Chapter 2 Season 5.

#Fortnite have made a mockery of #Kratos. Hang your head in shame #Sony for allowing the massacre of one of your best characters. #Gaytos — QuantumLeaper001 (@leaper001) December 7, 2020

The thing with Kratos is that Sony Santa Monica already memed the hell out of him, which is why we got gifs like the one below.

It's why he, at least in my opinion, strangely fits into Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/ovdm3ONLgM — Bjoern Means Bear | #BLM ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@BjoernMeansBear) February 21, 2021

The special feature of this outfit was hidden in the Leviathan Axe pickaxe. This harvesting tool had an in-built emote, which allowed players to feel like they are playing God Of War.

#2 - Master Chief

Master Chief from Halo was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 right after Kratos. This outfit became instantly popular as Master Chief is one of the most popular video game protagonists out there.

If PlayStation fans had to suffer seeing Kratos ruined on Fortnite, now Xbox fans must suffer seeing Master Chief ruined too.#TheGameAwards #Fortnite #MasterChief pic.twitter.com/cjBaVsP3uz — Jade (@GlowBugQuad) December 11, 2020

Epic tied up with Xbox Series X/S to release the Master Chief outfit in Fortnite. It also came with a style edit for gamers using the new generation Xbox consoles.

Fortnite also hosted a limited-time mode similar to the famous "capture the flag" game mode from the Halo titles. This outfit was last available in the Fortnite Item Shop in December 2020.

#3 - Predator

The intergalactic hunter, popularly recognized for devouring and dismembering human beings, made its way to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5.

The Predator skin became exceedingly popular among fans for all the right reasons.

The outfit came with a style edit which allowed users to play with the original insect-like face shown in the Predator movies. This made it quite attractive to the younger section of the Fortnite community.

Finally got it...AVP my own fortnite movie! Yes! Finally my idea!! Yes!

Alien vs. Predator is going to be a hit! Ha! pic.twitter.com/kdSoiy7LXv — A Shy Person (@AShyPerson2) February 26, 2021

The Predator outfit also had a special feature, a cloaking device that allowed the player to become temporarily invisible. However, they could only acquire it after killing the Predator NPC at Stealthy Stronghold.

#4 - T-800

This image of Sarah Connor and T-800 just got sent to me it could be real but take with a grain of salt. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gCYLnSQlZ8 — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) January 21, 2021

Straight out of the Terminator movies, the T-800 was one of the best-looking outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The metallic outer body structure and the iconic facial design made the skin look right out of the science fiction cult classic.

Ranking all the hunters from Fortnite season 5 (collab skins only)

1. T-800

2. Mandalorian

3. Master Chief

4. Green Arrow

5. Sarah Conner

6. Snake Eyes

7. Predator

8. The Flash

9. Michonne

10. Kratos

11. Daryl Dixon

12. Tron skins — Jasiah (@MortyZplayZ) February 18, 2021

The T-800 outfit came with the "Future War" bundle that Fortnite players could purchase for 2,800 V-Bucks. This was the second outfit (after Predator) added from Arnold Schwarzenegger's movies.

The reason behind this outfit's popularity was the iconic in-built emote. However, after its initial release, players who purchased it were offered a return, as the "Cyberdyne Salute" built-in emote did not work in-game.

#5 - Xenomorph

The recently added Xenomorph outfit from the Aliens movie franchise is rapidly becoming popular among Fortnite players. Epic has also introduced the "Ripley and Xenomorph" bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop for 2200 V-Bucks.

If you see it, it’s already too late.



Ripley and the Xenomorph are the newest Hunters to the Island. Grab the In Space… Set in the Shop now!



Learn more: https://t.co/yx0NzZs5dW pic.twitter.com/YTgtCl3qNl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

Fortnite players can also purchase the Xenomorph character separately for 1600 V-Bucks. Gamers can do the same for Ripley for only 1500 V-Bucks. However, the highlight of this bundle is the "Burst Case Scenario" emote.

The movie featured scenes where alien spawns would burst out of human beings through their chests; this emote does the same. However, a llama has been added to the emote to make it less horrific.

This makes the Xenomorph bundle one of the most popular ones in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.