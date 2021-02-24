Agent Jonesy hints in Reality Log about the Xenomorph skin coming with Fortnite x Aliens collaboration

Epic Games just released a "Reality Log" by Agent Jonesy for the next warrior coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. From the audio, it is quite clear that the new hero is going to be the Xenomorph from the 1986 movie Aliens.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Agent Jonesy has reached out to various established popular culture universes to recruit warriors. He has been recruiting warriors from popular games, movies, and TV shows.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 426 ::

Target Description: Warrant Officer pic.twitter.com/P2aUBgDNdj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2021

The latest in the line is going to be the Xenomorph from the Aliens franchise. Agent Jonesy mentions several explicit details in the Reality Log, which hint at the next character coming through the Kepler portal in Fortnite.

Agent Jonesy's recent Reality Log hints at major Fortnite x Aliens collaboration

Agent Jonesy mentions "Warrant Officer" in the Reality Log uploaded on Twitter. It also referenced a spaceship and the year 1986. All these clues point to the next upcoming collaboration in Fortnite.

100% Aliens.



He mentions 1986 in the reality log, which is when the movie was released. We're getting this guy pic.twitter.com/G11pseIYiz — polaq (@polaqwym) February 24, 2021

Fortnite x Aliens will bring the Xenomorph from the 1986 cult classic to Fortnite Island. This inclusion will be done through the Kepler Portal that was introduced in the v15.40 update.

Logic: if we're going to make collab skins we should add ones that look cool and people are interested in



Donald mustard: let's add an ugly ass alien — Ven (com 0/1) (@Vendetaco) February 24, 2021

The Twitter post went viral, and numerous data miners have come up with theories suggesting the plot changes that will come with the Xenomorph in Fortnite.

In the audio Agent Jonesy says, "This is a very normal spaceship, with a very normal shipping route. Running on the tech that seems to be from 1986 so that's a little concerning."

He also mentions that the crew is real nice, but their cooking isn't agreeing with Jonesy. All these details mimic the plot from the 1986 science fiction movie. Hence, Epic Games is subtly confirming that the Xenomorph might come with his spaceship.

This will be interesting to see, as the Predator is already on the Fortnite Island. Any popular culture expert worth their grain of salt knows that the Predator and the Xenomorph are arch-rivals. Their fight was even depicted in the movies.

Time to sit down with a hot chocolate and a cheesy sci fi movie. I’ve never seen Aliens vs Predator* somehow.



*not actual movie footage. pic.twitter.com/5vJvOIIjG2 — TheMadGamer (@TheMadGamerHere) February 17, 2021

Hence, it is plausible to assume that Epic Games will follow the same narrative, and somewhere down the line, fans will get to witness the Predator versus Xenomorph fight.

I'm not sure if this is the first wildly inappropriate comic I read as a kid. But I got this Aliens vs Predator ashcan in a Hero Illustrated. It starts off with a nightmare with someone being hunted by a Predator. pic.twitter.com/YjN380uTSq — Alex Chung (@Alex_Chung) February 23, 2021

This might also depend on the Xenomorph's location, as the Predator was found in Stealthy Stronghold. Since the Xenomorph might bring a spaceship, a big Point Of Interest is likely to be assigned for its arrival.

Similarly, players can expect a Limited Time Mode to come soon in Fortnite, based on either the Xenomorph or the newly arrived characters from Street Fighter. However, there is no official confirmation about the limited-time events.

Me and the boys when Fortnite adds the Xenomorph: pic.twitter.com/yltwzs7wbL — 🎄Santa Ricky🎄 (@imFireMonkey) February 24, 2021

With only a few weeks to go before Season 6 begins, Epic Games is setting up the narrative for the final showdown in Season 5. Only time will tell if it will live up to the reputation Fortnite has for grand, end-season live-events.