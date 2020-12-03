Fortnite x Halo collaboration could allegedly introduce "Master Chief" skin

Fans are ecstatic as Epic Games might feature the Master Chief skin from Halo in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

After the recent inclusion of the Fortnite Anime girl and leaks suggesting that Kratos might come to the game, the new season has dropped another clue about a different game.

This is the way...



Through Dec 31, 2020, get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us when you make any real money purchase in-game. New Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country.



More info: https://t.co/axxFV3xYNq pic.twitter.com/VYi90XhQyg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Naturally, players are excited to see the Fortnite x Halo collaboration, although there has been no official announcement from either developer.

Halo has always been quite popular with gamers, and Master Chief is undoubtedly the protagonist everyone loves. And the intergalactic warrior might be appearing in Fortnite Battle Royale soon.

Related - Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Patch notes, Battle Pass, and much more

Master Chief from Halo might be included in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Advertisement

According to data miners and leakers, there are no extensive clues in Fortnite about a Halo collaboration. However, it is quite likely that players will get to see outfits from different games. Kratos is just the beginning, and there is more to come in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

I've tracked the source of this original image to 4Chan.



Guy who anonymously posted it claims he has a friend who works at epic who was right about Salty Towers and Mandalorian Mythics.



The description reads "Master Chief petty Officer John 117". pic.twitter.com/rc0szrtat9 — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 3, 2020

Mang0e, a data miner, posted pictures of Master Chief's armor and the UNSC Pelican glider. These look straight out of a Halo game, and it seems Epic is raising the bar for all video game fans.

A Halo collaboration will come to fortnite in future with a master chief skin, UNSC Pelican Glider, & Lil’ Warthog emote. pic.twitter.com/xLxwvC6pvW — ManCake ( -_･)︻デ═一 (@FortniteGlicher) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

In their official blog, Epic has already mentioned that it will be adding more Hunters in-game. It was only a matter of time before players started deciphering all the game codes.

This allows Fortnite to become much more inclusive of the outer world. It is entirely plausible that players might get to see other iconic characters. Perhaps Max Payne, Lara Croft, Gordon Freeman, Agent 47, Princess Zelda, and Geralt of Rivia might also visit Fortnite in the future.

Simultaneously, if Fortnite is recruiting Hunters, then it's possible to expect some of the best Hunters in gaming history to join the game. Conceivably, players will get to see the infamous Kraven The Hunter from Marvel comics.

However, it is unlikely that Marvel characters will be making an appearance this season. They will come back, but not before Chapter 2 is near its end.

FIRST EVER ZERO POINT TRICKSHOT!!! 70m (My first of season 5) pic.twitter.com/nj94ziZJEN — Code ItzJvm #ad (@ItzJvm) December 3, 2020

The Avengers defeated Galactus, and this has left the Zero Point exposed on Fortnite Island. Although players loved the Season 4 ending, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 brings a new quest.

Image via @Ironstriker8 Twitter

Advertisement

Players have also expressed how completing the bounty challenges and the Beskar Armor challenges are. Hopefully, Epic will include similar challenges for all popular skins that it adds in Fortnite.

It would be brilliant if Kratos and Master Chief came with a set of challenges or an LTM in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. It is developing into a cross-platform, multi-generational game with lore that rivals the best TV shows.

Hopefully, the new season will introduce more characters from popular culture. The only thing that remains to be seen is how Epic will include them in the storyline.

Perhaps these characters will add to the NPCs list of bosses in Fortnite. However, fans are speculating that Master Chief would be incomplete without his own mythic weapon.

Undoubtedly, gamers are about to see a weapon from Halo coming to Fortnite if Master Chief gets added as an outfit. This is arguably the best time for video games to log in and join the hunt.

Related: How to visit the Razer Crest and unlock the first Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5