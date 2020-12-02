How to visit the Razer Crest and unlock the first Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games have brought in a bunch of new investigative challenges for players in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Most of the cosmetics in the Battle Pass require players to complete a certain number of Quests and Challenges. The Mandalorian Armor is the first one of these cosmetics, coming with a host of new challenges.

The Avengers might have defeated Galactus, but players will need to scour the new Fortnite map and find these locations. However, Epic Games has already left several clues in the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 trailers.

How to Visit the Razer Crest In Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

One of these challenges includes visiting the Razor Crest in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The map has changed in a significant way, and the area around the Authority/Ruins is full of crystallized quicksand that sucks players in.

It can be an incredibly sneaky place to camp out incoming assault. It is also quite stealthy for planning an ambush on different squads in Fortnite.

Players will have to find the Mandalorian's ship, "Razer Crest."

The Mandalorian is the first, and perhaps the only Mythic boss in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Thus, completing his challenges takes precedence, and hopefully, players can complete them swiftly. The Mandalorian himself can be found near the southern edge of the new POI Colossal Colosseum.

Players need to travel to this exact location in the image to find the Razer Crest in Fortnite. The Mandalorian guards the location with his mythic Jetpack and Amber Sniper Rifle.

Image via - InTheLittleWood YouTube

Perhaps this Colosseum will be the home to Menace, the greatest Gladiator of the Fortnite reality. It is quite plausible that Fortnite will add him as a Boss, besides having him in the Battle Pass.

How to acquire the first mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Several popular YouTubers, including InTheLittleWood and Perfect Score, have made videos showing how to locate the Razer Crest in Fortnite.

Once players locate Mandalorian and his wrecked ship, it is going to turn into a fight. Players are advised to fight from cover as the Mandalorian's Sniper is deadly accurate. It will be ill-advised to charge at him with the pickaxe as the Mandalorian has a Jetpack that allows him to levitate.

Upon defeating the Mandalorian, players will get The Mandalorian's Jetpack (mythic) and the Amber Sniper Rifle (mythic). The Jetpack is quite similar to the Stark Jetpack from back in Chapter 4.

Image via - Perfect Scope YouTube

The Amban Sniper Rifle comes with a thermal sniper scope that reveals the enemies by their body heat, making it simple to eliminate them. The Fortnite community has been requesting for a mythic level Sniper for quite some time now.

After players find the Mandalorian and the Razer Crest, the Quest gets completed instantly in Fortnite. Besides that, players get to add a new style edit to their Mandalorian skin from the Battle Pass.

**NEW GAMING VIDEO** How to Find the Mandalorian Boss and get the Amban Mythic Sniper Rifle & Jetpack. #FortniteSeason5: https://t.co/KBcyL7O28s pic.twitter.com/UwutAkxXAj — Matt Sibson (@MattSibson) December 2, 2020

Epic Games had already teased this challenge in the trailer. Thus, it is plausible to expect a Gladiator fight in the Colossal Colosseum with Menace. The same can be expected if Epic Games adds the Fortnite Anime skin, Lexa, as a boss.

However, it seems like Epic Games is going to take their time to reveal all the mythic bosses. They might not be skins in the Battle Pass, as Epic Games mentioned in their official blog that more Hunters will come to the Island.

There are several other interactive Challenges and Quests that players have to unlock. Players can purchase the Battle Pass directly or buy the Crew Monthly Subscription pack to get all the coveted skins early in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

