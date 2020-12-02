Epic Games have finally added the concept of Bounty and Gold in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Along with this, Epic has introduced the concept of Beskar Quest in Fortnite well. As the first Legendary Quest, players will have to take on the Mandalorian and complete his outfit challenges.

In previous seasons, the meaning of Gold and Bounty were different in Fortnite. For instance, Gold represented the highest tier of loot available. In contrast, Bounty was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 9.

During the John Wick event, Bounty Challenges were quite popular. However, this time, in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, it has an entirely new meaning.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Guide: Complete the Legendary Beskar Quest and Bounty Challenges

The Mandalorian comes with his own mythic weapons and is the first Boss in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Hopefully, this guide will help players grind the challenges and complete the Quest quickly.

The concept of Gold Bar currency as well as new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, is quite refreshing. These characters will accept the Gold Bars as payment and help players to complete Quests and Bounties.

The Mandalorian outfit comes with various edits and attachments. Completing the first level of the Beskar Quest allows players to unlock all of them in Fortnite.

Players can unlock Shoulder Plates, Thigh Plates, as well as Torso, Helmet, and clothing for The Mandalorian outfit. Completing the Beskar Quest grants all these outfit attachments instantly.

The Special Quests Beskar Challenges are as follow:

Complete a Legendary Quest: The Quest is divided into several challenges where players have to complete five Bounty Challenges. Players can start by grinding with the easiest one.

Players will have to talk with an NPC (non-player character) in-game to complete the first challenge.

For this, players can drop down to Hunters Haven, a new POI south of the Zero Point. Lexa, the Fortnite Anime skin, is present there, and players have to hire her with Gold to eliminate enemies.

Lexa also has the Storm Scout Rifle, and players can buy that with 1225 Gold. The bosses in Season 5 give players Gold Bars for completing Bounty challenges.

Players will also get to complete specific missions, earn Gold, hunt their Bounty targets, and hire specific Hunters to assist them in Chapter 2 Season 5. The above clip from SypherPK shows how players can hire Hunters in Fortnite.

Alternatively, players can also interact with Deadfire, Menace, Man Cake, Farmer Steel, Bandolier, Sunflower, and several more. These NPCs have been added to facilitate the concept of Bounties in-game.

It is rumored that the Legendary Quest will be updated each week by Epic Games to keep things fresh in Fortnite.

Defeat Ruckus - Players can find Ruckus by traveling to the Hydro 16 landmark in Fortnite. It is located on the southeastern side of Slurpy Swamp. Players will unlock the Right Arm Beskar style for the Mandalorian skin.

Collect Besker Steel where the Earth meets the Sky - For this, players will have to travel to the southern edge of the map, just below Catty Corner. From there, they have to reach the Highest point in Fortnite. Players will unlock the Left Arm Beskar style for the Mandalorian skin.

Collect Gold Bars - Players will have to collect a certain amount of Bars to obtain the Beskar Steel from Mancake. Players have to eliminate players and complete bounties to obtain 500 Gold Bars.

Find Beskar Steel Deep In The Belly Of The Shark - For this, players will have to travel to the northernmost edge of Coral Castle. The open vault inside the landmark will have the Beskar Steel. This unlocks the Left Thigh Beskar Armor for the Mandalorian Skin.

Earn Weapons Specialist Accolades - For this challenge, players will have to use various weapons and eliminate opponents in Fortnite. Players need to deal a minimum of 150 damage to complete the challenge. However, they will need to do so with every category of weapon.

Visit The Razer Crest - Players need to travel to the south of Colossal Colesseum to reach this location. Players will find the Mandalorian guarding the Razer Crest landmark in Fortnite.

Eliminating him gives players his mythic Jetpack and Amber Sniper Rifle and completes the challenge simultaneously.

Complete a Bounty - Bounties are specific tasks given by the NPC bosses in particular areas. They can either be about eliminating enemies, maxing out shield and health, or reveal nearby chests. Completing this challenge will unlock another piece of Beskar Armor for the Mandalorian skin.

These are the first set of challenges and Quests added to Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 5. Epic Games will hopefully keep adding more soon, as players discover more NPC bosses.

