What is Gold in Fortnite and how to use it?

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has introduced a new form of in-game currency - Gold, which players can utilize to gain some powerful effects in the game.

Agent Jonesy has been gathering bounty hunters from all across realities, and the whole season has been based on the Disney character Mandalorian. Players have several ways to collect gold and use it wisely throughout their matches in Fortnite.

These gold bars can be earned through eliminating players (8 Gold), completing NPC's quests and bounties, and finding via secret loot on the floor.

How to use the Gold currency in Fortnite Season 5?

Image via Fortnite

The gold bar currency can be used with NPCs, who are spread all across the map near different points of interest. The currency might be for this season as it adds an interesting take to the bounty system in the games. These NPCs do not attack players if they go near them, and they showcase a small message box that indicates that the player can talk with him/her.

During the verbal exchange with the NPC, players can take up quests to earn even more gold and boost up their gold numbers or even take bounties in which they have to eliminate an enemy player.

After earning a good amount of gold, players can spend that gold on the NPCs for earning an advantage in the matches. They can upgrade a weapon to its maximum rarity, buy exotic weapons, and even assign the NPCs as their bodyguard throughout the match.

However, players do not lose the gold (that they earned in a match) after getting eliminated as they carry forward that exact amount of gold into the next matches. Players can have guaranteed victory royales if they coordinate well with these NPCs in the game.

The Gold bar currency surely brings a new twist to the existing scheme of things and will allow players to come up with new tactics to spend their gold bars in Fortnite in the remaining Season 5 matches.

