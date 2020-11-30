The Top 3 Fortnite cosmetics items that can be claimed for free right now

Fortnite has a bunch of free cosmetic items that can be claimed by players.

Fortnite's cosmetic items are certainly one of the best in the business, and players have to use V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, to buy these in the item shop. They can also purchase a battle pass to get even more skins, emotes, and more season-exclusive stuff in the game.

However, players can get some rewards for free or if they meet certain criteria.

Related: Galactus live event in Fortnite: All teasers so far and everything to know about the event

Top 3 Fortnite cosmetics items that you can claim for free right now

#1 Boogiedown Emote

Image via Fortnite

The Boogiedown Emote is the free emote that is available for free to Fortnite gamers. Players have to enable their 2-Factor-Authentication with their existing account and they should receive the emote when they log in next.

Moreover, this emote is the oldest in the game and can be kept permanently in a player's account.

Advertisement

Related: Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza Challenges: Deliver a Semi Truck from Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries

#2 Throwback Axe

Image via Fortnite

The Fortnite community wanted this item for a very long time and the developers listened. The OG Throwback axe can be obtained for free in the game's item shop. The pickaxe comes with satisfying sound effects and could be a great addition to a player's arsenal.

#3 Splash Squadron Set

Image via Epic Games

The Splash Squadron Set has a cosmetic, a pickaxe, and a glider that can be obtained for free. Players have to simply make their way to the official Intel website and make sure they have one of the required Intel processors to qualify for the reward.

Advertisement

The whole bundle looks like a good deal and the blue color makes it stand out. The offer ends on February 28, 2021.

Related: Tfue hints at his Fortnite World Cup return with Nickmercs