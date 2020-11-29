Galactus live event in Fortnite: All teasers so far and everything to know about the event

The Galactus live event is almost about to commence, and players have been teased with different images to hype the Fortnite event.

Fortnite's most ambitious live event is all set to go live within a few days. Chapter 2 - Season 4 of the game has witnessed Iron Man and Thor working towards the safety of the island.

Moreover, the developers have showcased a ton of teasers for the upcoming Marvel live event, leaving players speculating on the same.

These teasers are easy to understand; however, they reflect some very realistic and never seen before mechanics that could be making their way into Fortnite.

Related: How big is Galactus "The devourer of worlds" in Fortnite?

Fortnite's Galactus live event teasers and other details

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 has been completely based on Marvel characters. Iron Man had mysteriously brought in many Marvel POIs in the game. Later on, several other superheroes made their way into the game.

Moreover, many superhero/villain based bosses like Doctor Doom, Iron Man, and Wolverine had also made their appearance in the game.

Related: Tfue hints at his Fortnite World Cup return with Nickmercs

Advertisement

Mythic abilities were a new addition to this season, which allowed players to use them in the battleground. Many Marvel tournaments also came in with new superheroes and brought unique prizes for players.

Throughout the course of time, Galactus has been flying towards the island, and players could spot him rising from the waters near the island.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?



Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

Galactus has made his way to the island to consume the Zero Point, as confirmed by one of the teasers posted on Twitter. Moreover, players might be allowed to use Iron Man's Jet packs for witnessing the event live, which has been confirmed by yet another teaser.

Fighting Galactus Tip #87: Don’t forget your jet pack



Prepare for the final battle.



12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/YBnQzqlFqZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

The most interesting teaser was posted yesterday, which questioned the community if they knew how to drive a battle bus. Typically, Battle Buses drop players on the island, and that is the only function they serve. Iron Man has been making some modifications by allowing it to fly without the balloon.

We’ll need all the heroes we can get to defend the Island. https://t.co/47PfRoYY4p — Thor (@thorofficial) November 25, 2020

Therefore, it would be interesting to see if the players are given the opportunity to drive the Battle Bus and flee from the island when Galactus lands there.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 live event befalls on 1st December, 9:10 PM GMT (2:40 AM IST).

Related: Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza Challenges: Deliver a Semi Truck from Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries