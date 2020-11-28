Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza Challenges: Deliver a Semi Truck from Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries

Fortnite Season 4's last week of Xtravaganza challenges are live now and one of the challenges, "Deliver a Semi Truck from Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries" cannot be done in normal matches.

@FortniteGame @EpicGames so... How are we supposed to complete the deliver a semi truck to stark industries challenge, if literally every truck is booted — djinnblade 8304 (@Djinnblade8304) November 26, 2020

Semi Trucks are available throughout the map. They have the slowest speed in the game but come with high vehicle health which makes it harder for opponents to blow it up using weapons.

Due to an issue, the XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenge: "Deliver a Semi Truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries" can only be completed in Team Rumble at this time. We'll provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/OhPWdFnFbM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 27, 2020

Fortnite Status recently tweeted out that the above-stated challenge can only be done in Team Rumble game mode. This is because Semi Trucks in the normal solo, duo, and squad modes are immobile as of now and cannot be driven.

Therefore, players will have to complete this challenge in Team Rumble.

How to Deliver a Semi Truck from Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries in Fortnite?

Image via Fortnite

Fortnite players can make their way to the east side of Upstate New York, and they should see a Semi-Truck waiting for them. It is worth mentioning that the back of the Semi Truck often has a chest that can be looted before jumping into the vehicle.

After getting in, players should reverse the vehicle and drive to the left until they find a low laying slope which can be climbed by the Semi Truck. Players should press on and then make their way to Stark Industries to complete the challenge.

Players can use Semi Trucks at other locations and make their way towards Stark Industries, but that will be time-consuming and may not be worth the effort. They might also need to create a ramp to cross certain terrain. This would only add to their troubles.

Completing the first stage of this challenge will earn the player 20,000 XP in the game.

